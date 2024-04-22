Before Undergoing Surgery, I Had Difficulty Recognising People – Zack Orji

Zack Orji, a veteran Nollywood actor, confessed that he experienced amnesia before getting surgery.

It should be noted that the actor recently underwent two brain surgeries in United Kingdom after he slumped in the bathroom.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, Orji said that he was in coma for five and a half hours.

“I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” he recalled.

Orji added that his colleagues Benedict Johnson and Labista rushed to his residence and “lifted him on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took him to the National Hospital”.

He stated that the initial surgery was performed on January 1st, but a month later, scans revealed a remnant blood clot, and he underwent a second surgery.

READ MORE: Crossdresser Bobrisky Gifts Chairs To Nigeria Correctional Service

He said, “Before the surgery, I couldn’t recognise people. Some of the people who came to the hospital to see me, I didn’t even know that they came and we were talking but I couldn’t remember them. I was my wife who told me those who came.

“But immediately after the surgery, the first question I asked was, ‘What day are we today?’ My wife said new year day and I started wishing everybody happy new year. She said that was when she knew that I am back.”