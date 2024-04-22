“Men Are Crazy But We Can’t Do Without Them” – Tiwa Savage Spills

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian musician, has stated that despite men’s “crazy” character, women cannot do without them.

Savage, who recently released a joint duet with Simi called ‘Men Are Crazy,’ says she enjoyed working with the ‘Duduke’ singer.

Speaking recently on MTV Live, she described their collaboration as “magical” as she noted that Simi is “a queen in Afrobeats”.

She said, “My collaboration with Simi is titled ‘Men Are Crazy But I Still Want One In My Bed.’ The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can’t do without them.

“Simi is somebody that I’ve always wanted to work with. She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical.”