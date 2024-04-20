YouTube Is Being Messed Up By Some Nollywood Actors – Kanayo Bemoans

Kanayo O Kanayo, a prominent Nollywood actor, has raised concern over the growing tendency of Nigerian actors creating video for YouTube.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 62-year-old film star expressed disappointment with how some performers have formed their own YouTube channels and quit acting for other producers.

Kanayo called it “disappointing” that actors are no longer prioritising Nollywood’s long-term prosperity.

He also decried his colleagues’ tendency of charging expensive prices for one-day shoots that frequently involve multiple scenes in a short amount of time.

He voiced fear that such a technique would have a negative impact on performers’ health.

In his words,

“This is past midnight, I have sat back and watched the opportunities offered by the YouTube channel, a very good platform. But unfortunately, like anything that comes to Nigeria, our dear country, people jump in and try to mess it up,”

“I watched with dismay and I make this out of no malice for anybody, it is being messed up by different things, especially the actor. Mark my words this day if I am a professional and I have been all these years, what I am going to say to you is going to come to pass.

“We built Nollywood brick by brick, block by block but the guys who have besieged YouTube, actors not the producers, do not have lessons, any sense of purpose to create a procedure for a lasting videography of creating content. Take, for instance, the whole irony of a one-day shoot, it is not sustainable.

“Some of them now make it difficult for producers and they will tell them that one day shoot is now N1 million or N1.5 million. It is not sustainable and it has adverse effects on your health in the long run. I hope you enjoy good health like us who started thirty-something years ago.

“I bear you no malice but the disservice you are doing to professionalism is not going to last long. By the way I see it, YouTube is not going to last long in Nigeria as a platform. And then most actors, have created their own channels and stopped acting for other producers.

“That is not the way to build the industry, you need to lend your service to other people. Yes we are creating content, but then we all need each other, that is the spirit by which Nollywood came about. So all these things I do not see its sustainability. I am advising you to travel to different locations such as Lagos, Enugu, Asaba, Ibadan and many more. But what I see presently, you do not know what you are doing to your health.”