Never Trust Anything Gov Otti Says, Ikpeazu Left ₦3.48bn For Him — Ex-Commissioner

Former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Okiyi-Kalu, says the immediate past Governor of the State, Okezie Ikpeazu, left a net credit balance of ₦3.48 billion for the Governor Alex Otti-led administration.

According to Okiyi-Kalu, the revelation was contained in the Abia Forensic Audit report done by Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler, (KPMG), a multinational professional services network that provides audit, advisory, tax and legal services.

He said this while responding to allegation from Otti who claimed that he inherited a huge debt from his predecessor.

Recall that the Governor said he inherited ₦192.2bn debt from his immediate predecessor, Okezie.

But reacting to the allegation, Okiyi-Kalu insisted that Ikpeazu’s administration left funds for Otti.

He said the net credit balance of N3.48 billion was enough to pay two months of salaries for Abia State workers.

He said on Tuesday: “cash in the bank is different from other near-cash assets, such as a 3.5 per cent share in Aba Independent Power Project, IPP Geometric, which is now valued at N80 billion, among others.

“So far, Otti’s government has spent N9 billion on a subhead called ‘research and development.’ What is he researching and developing in Abia State? Check the quarterly financial reports published by his administration, if in doubt.

“Based on antecedent, never trust anything said by Governor Otti. He lies and misrepresents facts too frequently to be taken seriously.

“Did you notice that after I responded to his allegation of missing N10b with details of road contractors paid from the money, he said, “the money was moved into 32 different accounts” instead of the money being paid into 32 road contractors’ accounts?”