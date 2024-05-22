Resident Blames FG As Generator Fumes Kill Seven Undergraduates In Bayelsa

No fewer than seven persons have lost their lives after inhaling fumes from generator inside a music studio.

It was gathered that the horrible incident happened along the Transformer Road in Amarata axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday night.

According to PUNCH, the victims were said to be working in the recording studio, owned by one of them, identified as Akpos Barakubo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that most of the deceased are undergraduate students from the Niger Delta University (NDU), who are into the recording business to help themselves in school.

A resident of the area, Damion Asamonye, said that the neighborhood woke up on Tuesday morning to witness the tragic incident, calling on federal government to ensure adequate power supply in the state to avoid similar occurrence.

He said: “Both the federal and state governments have failed us. If there was a public power supply, maybe these people wouldn’t have lost their lives in this circumstance.

“Seven able-bodied young men just died like that because of the failure of government.

“The most annoying thing is that tomorrow, the PHED officials will come with a ladder to disconnect the light that they are not supplying.

“How can people be spending their money on fuelling generators despite the current hardship in Nigeria even after paying bills?”