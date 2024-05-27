Tinubu Commits To Providing Solid Foundation For Nigeria’s Children To Thrive

President Bola Tinubu has stated that his administration will go to any length to ensure that Nigeria’s children have a stable foundation upon which to build their aspirations.

The president underlined that society replicates collective family units in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in honour of 2024 Children’s Day.

Children’s Day, observed annually in Nigeria on May 27, is a day to recognise children globally and for adults to reflect on their own childhood memories.

The President recommended the preservation of values that promote a healthy, nurturing, and vibrant nation.

It stated “President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s children, the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future, on the special occasion of Children’s Day.

“The President rejoices with parents, guardians, and families across the nation, and calls for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.

“President Tinubu affirms that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, urging the preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation.”

Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for children while improving education quality.

READ MORE: I Took Break From Acting Because I Was Perceived As A ‘Bad Guy’ – Segun Arinze

The statement read in part, “The President states that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realisation of their dreams.

“With increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the President emphasizes that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.

“President Tinubu reassures the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.”