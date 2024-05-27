Eniola Badmus Confirms Appointment As Special Assistant To House Of Reps Speaker

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has written a passionate letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Eniola Badmus was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Social Events and Public Hearings earlier this month.

Eniola confirmed her appointment on her Instagram page on Monday, thanking Abbas for the political appointment and expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

She was grateful for his trust in her.

Eniola stated that the appointment is not only a significant milestone in her career, but also an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to their common goals and vision.

She wrote,

“A sincere heartfelt gratitude for entrusting me with the recent political appointment. It is an honor to be given this opportunity, I am truly honored and excited to serve under your leadership @speakerabbas and I am deeply appreciative of the confidence you have placed in me.

This appointment is not only a significant milestone in my career but also a chance to contribute meaningfully to our shared goals and vision.

Your support and belief in my abilities mean a great deal to me. I am committed to working diligently and upholding the principles and values that our team stands for. Thank you for your belief in my potential, and for giving me the chance to make a positive impact.

I look forward to collaborating closely with you and our colleagues to achieve success in our collective goals and to bring about the positive changes we all aspire to see.

Thank you once again for this incredible opportunity MR SPEAKER @speakerabbas

ITS OFFICIAL

S|A TO THE SPEAKER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON SOCIAL EVENTS AND PUBLIC HEARING”.

