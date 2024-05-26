Two Vehicles Collide On Sagamu/Ikorodu Road, Kills Four, Others Injured

No fewer than four persons reportedly killed in an accident that occurred around Monsinmi on Sagamu/Ikorodu Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident injured other four passengers, on Sunday.

In a statement made available to the public, today, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed that the accident involved two vehicles, a Sienna with registration number LND945EL and White Convoy Bus.

The statement reads: “The suspected causes of the crash were speed and wrongful overtaking which led to rear collision of the two vehicles.

“Rescue operation was carried out today, Sunday, 26th May, 2024, by a team from Federal Roads Safety Corps Mosimi Unit Command at MRI on a crash that occurred at about 1240 hrs.

“Eight people were involved in the crash. A total of four people were killed while four others were injured.”