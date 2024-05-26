One Killed, Four Worshipers Rescued As Mosque Collapses In Lagos

At least one person has been killed as four others were rescued from the collapsed mosque in the Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State.

Disclosing this to the public on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary of Lagos Emergency Management Agency, Femi Osanyintolu in a statement via the agency’s Facebook page, said that the mosque, which is located on Yusuf Street, Off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

The statement reads: “Upon arrival at the scene at 1340hrs, a storey building, mosque was found to have collapsed at Yusuf Street, Papa Ajao.

“Preliminary investigation carried out upon arrival at the scene revealed that an excavator clearing the road recklessly hit the mosque by the road side which resulted to the mosque collapsing as prayer was about to commence.

“Unfortunately, 1 adult female was retrieved dead while the others that sustained injuries received pre-hospital care on the scene from the Agency’s Pre Hospital Care Unit.

“4 (four) victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for further medical attention.

“Search and Rescue of the victims trapped under the rubbles under the supervision of the PS was conducted with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment Crane, Hiab and an excavator.

“Responders at the scene of the incident include the Agency’s response team led by the PS, LRU Fire unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASBCA, NEMA, Nigeria Police, LNSC, FRSC and LASAMBUS.”