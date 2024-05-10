Utomi Lists Groups Merging As Mega Party To Unseat APC In 2027

Political economist, Pat Utomi, has named the groups that will form the mega political party to regain power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027.

Utomi told newsmen, on Thursday, that the redemption of the country could not be achieved by the ruling APC, or any of the opposition parties.

Recall that Utomi had, in January 2024, said he had had conversations with leaders of some opposition parties on plans to form a new mega political party that would take power from the ruling APC in 2027.

He disclosed that he had held discussions with some of the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to Utomi, the discussion was the possibility of bringing them and other opposition politicians together to form a new party.

While listing the groups, Utomi said the present political parties failed Nigerians.

Maintaining they had not added value to nation-building, the planned mega party, he said, is to disrupt the current political order and deliver that impactful leadership that the country truly deserves.

He said: “It is precisely the reason I arrived in Nigeria yesterday (Wednesday) to continue that work (formation of mega party).

“I believe that the political party system in Nigeria has failed completely. Political parties are not democratic and they are not serving the purpose.

“Political parties and politicians of these parties cannot save Nigeria now. It is clear.

“The nature and the structure of our politics is such that even good people, when they enter these existing political parties, will play to their interests.”

The 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, added parochial culture has consumed civic culture in the country which this has affected the mindset of politicians.

Therefore, he said, a new political order must be birthed to get Nigeria out of the woods. Also, citizens and leaders must begin to do the right things to reposition the country.

“Nigeria must be saved by its citizens and this is precisely what I am advancing.

“We are talking about value-driven citizenship with integrity, work ethics, respect for the dignity of people, and regard for labour.

“We are created for others; we are not created for ourselves. A tree does not take benefit from the shades it creates.

“We want Nigerians to develop that mindset. Right now, the mindset that Nigerians have is me, myself, and I.

“Self-love is so consuming and that is why Nigerian politicians don’t act in the interest of the people or the state. They act so narrowly in their self-interests,” he said.

Utomi said in continuation of work to float the mega party, he would hold meetings in Lagos this week, and in Abuja next week before a news conference.

The political economist added he hoped to achieve much with the mega-party talks before going back to the U.S.

The groups

Utomi said groups that would come together to form the mega platform were two cohorts of politicians- the ‘mea culpa’ and ‘new value’ cohorts.

“The mea culpa cohort are politicians who have seen that what they did while in power had not helped Nigeria and are remorseful. And they are now willing to become part of the redemption initiative.

“There are also new Nigeria new value cohorts. This cohort will be working together, and they will include people from all these other political parties,” he said.

He said that some elder statesmen would also be brought into the fold.