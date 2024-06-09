2027: Changing Political Parties Not Bone Of Contention, Politicians The Problem Of Democracy — Bafarawa

Former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto State, has weighed in on the call for the merger of political parties ahead the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Punch posted at the weekend, he opined that politicians are the problem of Democracy the problem in the country is not the political party, the .

While noting that most politicians in the country were once members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said the country’s problem is not the political party.

Bafarawa, who spoke on the claim that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, visited him and the move for the merger of political parties, said, “I was not visited by Peter Obi. But this merger that is being talked about will not help matters. It’s still the same people in the PDP and APC.

READ ALSO: I’ll Be Part Of Merger If It Makes Nigeria Better — Obi

“It’s not the political party that’s the problem; we, the politicians, are the problem of our democracy. So, it’s not a question of changing A, B, C, or D. There’s nobody who’s not once a member of the PDP or the APC. They are in the same category. It’s like a football game where they’re passing the ball to their colleagues. While they’re doing that, no umpire blows the whistle; that’s why everything is messed up.

“Unless we tell ourselves the truth, be honest with ourselves, and see how we can commit ourselves to moving the country forward together, nothing much can be achieved.”

Speaking on the PDP’s possible presidential candidate in 2027, Bafarawa said if Obi decides to return to the Party, “The people, Nigerians, will decide who the flag bearer will be.”