Court Aquits Ado Doguwa Of Murder; Fines Kano Govt N25m

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, awarded the sum of N25 million in damages against the Kano State Government and the police for wrongly accusing Alhassan Ado Doguwa, of murder.

The representative of the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was accused of the murder of three people believed to be members of the then-opposition New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) during the February 25, 2023, general election.

Following his arraignment, the APC member who doubles as House Committee Chairman of Downstream Petroleum, accused the Police and the Kano State Government of bias after he was arraigned as a principal actor in the fracas.

His petition led to a review of the police investigation of the incident by the police authorities.

The then-outgoing APC administration in the state dropped the police investigation and exonerated him.

However, the incumbent Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, immediately upon taking office, said his government would prosecute Doguwa, whom he accused of killing over 15 people.

Yusuf, a member of the NNPP, said the new administration would reopen and pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

“In the same vein, we shall investigate all cases of political violence that led to the loss of lives and properties across the state in the last eight years.

“The infamous case of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who allegedly sponsored the maiming and murder of over 15 innocent souls in Tudun Wada Local Government, will be pursued to its logical conclusion,” the new Governor said in his inaugural speech.