Tinubu’s Govt Not Getting Things Right, He Never Built Lagos – Lamido



Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not build the modern Lagos State.

Lamido who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, added that the Tinubu government does not have the ability to get things right in Nigeria.

Tinubu had served as Lagos Governor from 1999 to 2007 and has been revered as the visionary leader responsible for laying the foundation for a modern Lagos.

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said Lagos, being a former Nigerian capital before it was moved to Abuja, enjoyed huge Federal Government presence.

He said, “I knew him when he was under SDP; when he was the secretary of the party. I also knew him as Governor of Lagos State. I know him very well and I know his capacity.

READ ALSO: Why I’m Supporting Ekiti Gov Despite Party Differences – Fayose

“I know what he can do; I know what he cannot do. Luckily today, he is there on top of the country. He never built Lagos.

“Lagos was built with Nigerian money- I mean the port, the airport, the bridges. So, when you say Tinubu built Lagos; he never built Lagos.”

The former Governor who has rated the present administration poorly said, “The government is doing almost everything wrong.”

He also faulted the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project amid the clamour for a new minimum wage by Organised Labour.

According to him, if the government can embark on the project and with prudent management of resources, Nigeria can easily pay a new minimum wage as demanded by labour leaders.

“There is money in Nigeria. If they do it [Lagos-Calabar coastal road], they can pay any minimum wage,” he said.