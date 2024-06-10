“Is That The Right Priority?” – APC Chieftain Queries Tinubu Over Coastal Road Project

Former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, queried Federal Government over Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the construction of the road is expected to consume at least N15 trillion.

Lukman challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration over what he described as poor management of fund.

The APC chieftain, during an interview session on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, yesterday, opined that FG should have prioritize better sector, like Education and security, including other pressing issues facing the country.

He said: “Now we poorly manage it, the problem of corruption now under Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu). So far it has been suspended because the minister (Betta Edu of the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development) is suspended and almost everything appears to be suspended with respect to social investment.

“But when you look at some of the key decisions taken by this government, one of which is the Lagos Calabar coastal highway – you look at the amount of money, we are talking of N15 trillion, that is going to go – you ask yourself, given the challenges facing this country, is that the right priority?

“Imagine you invest N15 trillion in equipping our armed forces and trying to recover all the ungoverned spaces in the country. Imagine you invest that in terms of providing classroom blocks and recruiting teachers.”

Speaking further, Lukman charged Tinubu to prioritize young children that are out of school.

He added: “You know, now we talk about this statistic of 10 million out-of-school children but we do nothing,” the APC chieftain said on the current affairs show.

“If, for instance, we are now going to mop up the state of some of these classes, you check online, you see certainly there is anything but class classroom.

“In many of our schools, you see a school with more than 500 pupils with only one teacher.”