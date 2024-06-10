Ohanaeze Commends Tinubu For Naming Road After Chinua Achebe, Tasks FG To Tackle Corruption

The apex Igbo sociopolitical group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming road in Abuja after late Prof. Chinua Achebe.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the group’s Vice-President, Chief Vincent Afam, in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, expressed displeasure over corruption and other challenges facing the country.

Chief Vincent also accused the government for not tackling some worrisome issues that the late icon fought for, such as lack of respect for the rule of law, hunger and oppression.

He said: “Naming a road in Abuja after Achebe is a welcome development, this is because the late literary icon brought global recognition to the country through literature.

“The honour is long overdue because such persons are the ones highly deserving of national emoluments named after them for future generations to appreciate.

“However, it is also appalling that bad governance, corruption, lack of respect for the rule of law, hunger and oppression that the late novelist stood and fought against have remained unaddressed 11 years after his death. The worsening state of the country is totally worrisome and unacceptable.

“Achebe was a man of honour and integrity, we wonder if he would have accepted the honour, judging the increasing state of decadence and rot in every facet of our public life today, especially as it relates to leadership and governance.

“The Federal Government should stop playing to the gallery and channel its energy to meaningful development. There are lots of things begging for attention and enough frivolities.”