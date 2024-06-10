‘I’ll Continue To Condemn Rising Insecurity’ — Obi Reacts To Killing Of Zamfara Police Officers



Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has condemned the killing of some police officers during an attack in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Information Nigeria reports that twelve people, including seven officers and five residents, were killed late Wednesday when bandits attacked Magarya community.

Muhammad Dalijan, Zamfara police commissioner, said over 300 terrorists carried out the attack.

Reacting via X, Obi said he must continue to speak against the myriad of security challenges in Nigeria’s interest.

He also expressed concerns over recent attacks in Katsina and Niger states.

The former Anambra Governor said the continued attacks have “denied us opportunities for progress and development” while costing the country lives and properties.

Obi wrote: “I must, for the best interest of our nation, continue to add my voice against the ever-rising tide of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Above all, the viral insecurity has curtailed the freedom of our people to enjoy peace and happiness in a land of democratic freedom. Democracy without freedom from fear is a farce.

“Families are constantly left in agony over the killing of their loved ones by terrorists. Sadly, the monster of insecurity has continued to rear its ugly head in every part of the nation, leaving in its wake, tears, blood, and death.

“We must not allow the killing spree to continue in our nation. The life of every Nigerian matters and must be protected… We shall overcome.”

Obi called on the government to fish out the perpetrators of the attacks and ensure they are prosecuted.