We Want Referendum Not Additional State In Igboland – IPOB Tells Reps

The Indegenous People of Biafra has rejected plan for additional state in South East region, adding that, what igboland need is referendum.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following a bill seeking the creation of more state for the region passed the first reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

It was gathered that the bill, sponsored by the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, and others is now set for a second reading.

Reacting to the report yesterday, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement released to the public, stated that the Igbo people needed a referendum to leave Nigeria and not the creation of an additional state.

He said: “We don’t want more state in Igboland; creating more state in Igboland means creating more confusion and hatred among the Ndigbo. The already existing states have not been well managed by Nigeria and now they want to create more confusion.

“The cost of governance is increasing on a daily basis in Nigeria; certainly, the new state will not be well managed like others.

“Most of the existing states in the country are not viable and they want to add more confusion and problem.

“The creation of more states is not our problem. All we want is a total referendum to determine whether the Ndigbo would like to remain in Nigeria or not. The Ndigbo want total freedom and that is what we insist on.”

According to the draft bill, the creation of Orlu State will alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended), increasing the number of states in the federation from 36 to 37.

The new state will be carved out from Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu as its capital city.