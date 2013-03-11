Photos: Eight Year Old Boy Takes 61-Year Old Mother Of Five As ‘Wife’

An unusual wedding ceremony between an eight-year old boy and 61-year old woman took place weekend in Tshwane, South Africa with close to 100 people in attendance.
Sanele Masilela (8) and Helen Shabangu (61) had their families present at the union – the bride’s husband and her five children were also at the wedding.
Explaining why the wedding took place, Sanele’s aunt, Patience Masilela (46), said: “The boy was named after his late grandfather who never had a white wedding, so the ancestors told the boy to get married and he chose Helen to be his bride. The family took his desire to get married very seriously. They paid for the bride in March last year and spent a lot on the wedding because they believed it was what the ancestors wanted.”
The bride who was visibly excited, stated: “I’m married and have five kids of my own, but I know that this is what the ancestors wanted, and now they are happy. it is a ritual. we are just playing now, but it is a sign that he will get married one day”.
Sanele who stated his desire to continue his education explained the reason behind the wedding thus: “I told my mother that I wanted to get married because I really did want to. I chose her because I love her and I’m happy that I married her, but I will go to school and study hard. When I’m older I will marry a lady my own age.”
dey say : wonder shall never finish lol
It is really an aborminable act,hw will they live is it like mother and son or teacher and student,make una see am oh…dis world don spoil.
What kind of foolish world are we leaving in,white men dont have sense, may Jehovah deliver us al.
White men don’t have sense,cos so many evil dat happens in dis world started 4rm them. now look at what is happening nd they encourage it.
This is arant nonsense.All of them day mad God punish them
oh my gash dis madness
Is it a Fiction or Non-fiction?
Is unbelievable
this is legalised child abuse
Such is a life, but its nd unbelieveble
Is rili unbeliveable,it cn’t happen in Nigeria.
the world is going to an end. beware!!!
Oh!its obviously incredible and astonishing.but any way…..?
Love doesn’t care abt age……..love believe that age is a number
@Yakubu, does this child even know what he is doing? Please leave the love story. U can bring that up if the boy is 18yrs old
Wot does a boy of 8 years no about love? Dis is devlish
It crazy, i mean how could that be possible. 8 year old boy married to 61 year old woman. According to constitutional 8 year suppose to be primary school(universal basic education). This is the foundation of corruption. Because the prophecy as already been review that if the world is coming to an end, a lot of terrible things will be happen like this one’s. It nothing but an essentric attitude……. This is insane.
Come to think of it wat did a little boy of 8 know about love. This is an abominable act
the boy or the woman who will pack to each others home
Such is life dey say but i dnt kn wen south africa wil embrace xtianity bcos d cause of dis inhuman act is wat their ancestors say. & dey legally agreed 2 ask d boy who do u like to marry? Nonsence
This is childish infact nonsence,both d parent of d boy and d woman in question are animals. Infact they are devil incanet. In short by d power in d blood of Jesus i release Holy Ghost fire upon them.
This is unbelivrble an 8 yr old pikin that suppose 2 b in primary school,mrrd an 61 yr old woman that suppose 2 b his grand ma! What is the world turning in to?And 4 that mattr church wddn!! f**king ancestors!!!
Nice i love that
may God have mercy on this gen.
It has bin sed dt wen d world is abt 2 end,difrent fins wil b apenin,dis is 1 of dem,I jst hope dey hv nt use dt boi 4 sacrifice 2 d gods of their land,may God hv merci on each nd evri 1 of dem dt re involv in 1 way or d oda nd may God 4gv dis generation.
My concern is the church pastor that came so low to accept the wish of an ancient ancestors who are dead and has no life, the young boy has just been convinced by his parents to be used as a sacrifice for such an act which is not biblical. However we should all pray for the innocent boy that God should protect him.
Ds 2 bad
Beware, end time sign. The world is @ it last minute. Hurry up seak 4 sgivnez nw dt u cn b4 it’ll 2 late.
Its not right 4 an 8 yr old kid 2 get married to an old lady like dat, the woman is crazy hw cn d boy litle man-hood enter her wide p*ssy dnt she knw dt she is old enough 2 be hs great grand mother,were is she wen her mate were geting married jumping fm one bed 2 another. tufiakwa it cnt happen in nigeria.
have you not heard or read about 70year old man marrying a ten year old girl in Nigeria? there is sin everywhere.
Y such an incden, ar the parens of the boy/woman humans o_______ ??i don tink so
Hmmm,tradition,dis has a big role in making sure dis boy get married 2 dis old woman.Again,d word ” LOVE” & tradition has a unifying factor in determining d boy’s present future. However when he grows up & study hard,he’s gonna marry a lady of his age.So in a nutshell,he’s only fulfilling d tradition of his ancestors,but not his wish per se.
Wat a bad lyf smal boi
Rubbish,rubbish,dis is another sodom and gomorah in disguise.if dis happen in igbo land, both of them wil be banish 4 life
That child does not know what is going on. Really see his face,looking lost. Be on guard these are signs of the end time!
Plus! That woman is surely a witch. I doubt who this child’s parents are . They are all demons! Watch out! The Lord is coming soon!
An old person speaks in dat child. May be the woman’s late huzy who loved her so he uses de poor child! May we bow and pray 4 their deliverance.
What will dat child do wit her? MARRIAGE is ment 2be consumed! So wat next? :@ .
Unbeliever may god just help us life is coming 2 and end ooooo
May God help us
Infact dis is crazy,i never believe dis
Dis is unbeleiveable,south african’s are u sleepin ova dis.well dis is a sign dat anti christ are every where n d end of d world is at hand.MAY GOD HELP US ALL IN JESUS NAME {AMEN} Nigerians beware!!!
This world is really coming to an end,all things turning around.now 8yr old boy married a 61yr old woman. What does he n about love??. God help us all
Una dey act play S~T~C~P
Wht is dis world turnin into. Every one in dis generation should embrace jesus. 4 d end of d world is at hand.
I trust 9ja, den go use wire flog dat evil spirit OUT! 4 dat pikin body
Your ancestors must definitely be crazy
Ebe like say south african peopil de craze u dis witch woman u go die soon u litle boy come to ur sense bf0 time end u kid can u f**k.
Aposcryphal indeed ………fanciful sight like dis tells us dat d world is going 2 an end. Wh knws d next in-line? Wld b a yr old o…lol! Am so ashame of dis our gentn may God hv mercy on us,amen.
Mai mai mai. . . . . .is these not what isaiah the prophet spoke about that on the last 4 women will crab 1 man for marriage and they will do evil all in the name of love……this absolutely a psychological phenomenon and clair madness
Robish,robish,robish dis is absolutely crazy art, fork all of u men.
Aposcryphal indeed……..Fanciful sight lk dis tels som1 dat dis world is going 2 an end,wh knws d nxt kid in-line 2 get married? May b it wld b a yr old o lol………Nawa 4 una wer get dat pekin 2 hv allowed such act 2 occur in dis our genrtn o!God hv mercy on us,amen.
This community shd give their lives to God,, and free that child fm the hands of ancestral bondage
Do not be deceived! Know ye the manner of spirit dat is in you!!! May God have mercy.
Hahahahahahaha? This is an incretable story 4 an 8 years old child 2 marry a 61 years old woman. It ungodly, an it is the work of the evil one, the both families should give their life to God and free that child 4rm ancestral bondage.
Criouzly dis world is cumn 2 an end d bible already declare it so naija start prayn 4 4giveness nw b4 it might b 2 late
Dis word as com 2 an illuminaty word God help us ooo
De boy is an unbeliever dat is why he get married to 61yrs old woman. and de aunt explained why de marrage was held dat de father did not do his white wedding and she still explain dat it was what de ancestors desired. So don’t blame de boy because de boy is not a christian dat is why it happens like dat.
Adjackson< what a reg8t 4 dem, inviting devil into dere family may God help dem.
Imagen a boy get married to his mother
Dis is anti-christ in south africa. f**k dem all, history nd fame go 2 hell + trash
I tink d woman and d by were crazy and devil has enter deir life,de are mad,south africa wat ar u lokin 4
Is absude and is babaric 4 such an act of ungodly and enigma thing to happen in d world south africa
tins like this have been happening it’s never a new thing .wot about the ones we do not know, ma pple dis d world is coming to an end,which other prove do we need? satan is manipulating in many ways ways. Believe me it wasnt b boy acting rather satan was using him. Beloved pple of God lets give our life to christ
They say love is blind, this one has no eyes. I really doubt that the boy knows what he wants. What f**king ancestors are these, one of the elements of religion playing the delusional into a delirium. I hope he finishes his education, first things first.
In the last days…
Hahaha, z dt nt fọni? Dem drama swt o. C boi c mouth wey he dy use say he luv ha. S.A dn kolo o. May GOD hav MERCY!
God will difinity have mercy upon us d world is coming to an end?
Pls I wnt to ask if dis story is real or nt? If is real itmeans dat pplp of south africa need help and God intervation.
How long will they stay togather? God forgive them & save there soul, I love my Country Nigeria such will never happen….. To hell with de tradition…..
I cant believe dis,i wish de little boy is my brother,i would hav showed him my own part of marriage,and also wed dat old fool in my own way,afta dat,dey will neva know de meaning luv. I blame deir country,bro ikenna are u dere wen all dis happen dere.may god hav mercy on all of u.f*₹¥k ur president.
wat an arrant nonesence. Wit evry fink dat is apenin arnd, it seems d world is coming to an end. May God save us frm d antichrist.
Boy did u knw hw 2 f**k
O boy na die u dey dis kind burhol u go fid f**k ham? Na ur case b dat. Bt God wil punish ur male n ur pale
I really cant fathom d way U guyz think. Its jst simple english datz troubling yah petulant and bozoic mind. Sit yah f*ckin asses down to re-read d content of d in4mation. D boy got married to da woman coz of thr “ancestral” belief. D boyz papa gat no power 2 do a whyt wedding. D eager came reincarnated and d boy had to oblige 2 wat thr belief sayz. (as we do obey our own beliefs). U simpletons, d boy has said hez gonna go 2 skul, continue his life (wtout being tied down by any wedlock) afterwords get married to a woman of his age whom he’ll love by den. D wedding is jst a ritual to avert mis-happenings frm d boyz family. Nigerians, Use yah brains n cease leaving it idle. Shalom Alekhum.
Signs of end time are really in occurance. All religion are against this, why will they cheat upon a small child just because of tradition?. This is unbelievable.
Tanx Alexchangz for dat observation, I tut I was the only one that read it, I see ppls comment and I’m like “are they commenting on what I just read?” Ppl please try to read and make sense outta a thing before saying anything…
Tanx Alexchangz for dat observation, I tut I was the only one that read it, I see ppls comment and I’m like “are they commenting on what I just read?” Ppl please try to read and make sense outta a thing before making unnecessary and illiteracy-defined comments…..
It is this same South African people that acted a movie called the gods are crazy, today we are seeing it in manifestation. Their gods is really crazy. May God show them mercy and deliver them from crazy tradition in Jesus Name.
God hav mercy,i cant jst believe dis,south africa is goin astray
Nigeria is a great Country I am prowled to be a Nigeria. same South African comes out the gods are crazy now what do we call this
Let us all pray for God mercy upon our generation
I say didn’t believe 8yr old boy weds a 61yr old woman
What an arant nonsense! Ancestors didn’t told them to do traditional wedding but church wedding. It highly barberic and unculture. May Allah show them d way.
Dis world has reach d end,a boy of 8yrs,can he be a father or can he impregnant a lady dat is up to d age of menopause,i tink d ancestors r destroying d boyz future if is true.i should go 4 my life partner who is 17 ooooo
Hmmmmm,unbelivable this world is coming to an end,God have mercy upon ur people.
why are we suprise about this.
On this earth we practise gay and lesbian even among pastors
mother sleep with her son
father sleep with are 7 dauther
elder brother sleep with her yonger sister
human being having s*x with animal
normal person having s*x with madwomam on day time public.
So let us pray to God that his kingdom sould come.
This is madness thats why i really love my Country Nigeria because this nonsence can’t happen damn South Africa
Laugh wan tear ma belle ooo! An Eight(8) years old nigger getting married to a sixty one(61) years old mama! What the F.U.C.K? If I catch ma self say I do dat kind fin, ah..!!! I will dis own ma self… Laughs! Laughs!! Laughs!!!, ma mum kan’t even hear such! Which kind Ancestors be that? Mtcheeew! The Ancestors no go die well, God purnish Ancestors, e no go beta 4 ancestors wey wan spoil ma life! Lols..!!!
O boy! Dis one nay old fashon religion in South Africa
That is stupid i cant believe that
Dis metagrabolised melachony, y wil d parents of dis boy allow dis to happen, dey shud give deir lives to God least dey perish, God help d children of dis generation. Dis is really end time.
Gush!Jess!!Oops!!!”Otuocha!!!” wonders shall neva sieze,how can an Ordained Priest conduct such a union(hmm).God help us in this world.Pls that boy should c a Psychiatrist.
ooooo my god dis is
madnessssssss I cant believe dis
Thank God that, this time around is not Nigeria.
I’m seeing something…
candidly, that boy has been initiated, they should go and sik 4 a real man of God dat can conduct deliverance on him, if not, his life and future will be in shambles!
This is real madness
This is real madness
Abomination God pls save ur children
my people have said evrytin in my mind.but one tin is dat we shuld never allow d devil to see us to use..,so we must be prayerful all d time .Dis world is really goin to an end
Wat an event………. God alot has been happening…Save us All
He only want to fulfil the wish of their ancestors
Thank God For Every Thing! I Don’t Know What People Think Each Time They Find A Post. They Only Comment And Follow What The First Fool Commented On The Post, Failed To Read Thru The Line. South Africa Is Not Nigeria That Have Sold Their Tradition, Culture To Politics.
The revelation is on its way coming to the world .
There is a God in heaven that know everything that pertaining to human life. This is a story where traditionally they have to put end to a curse or what they think might happen n the future. In Yorubaland we have many stories like this, we have in the bible where a young person became a King Joshia. Whatever be the case the woman is a great achiever at least she has help the boy to come out of the mess or curse of the community. For me it is a culture shock for us that condemn the wedding. To God be the glory that there is a Bible where we learn that a mature persons should marry. for me and my house we will serve that Lord. In case there is a curse like this and we are christian take it to the Lord in prayer. He who has been helping us in the past will surely help in the future. I can not do it for any reason because Jesus has done it for me. Jesus paid it all all to Him i owe…
I thank God for is salvation in my and Nigeria as a whole
It is a mystery, can this happen in Nigeria?
The boy needs serious deliverance from ancestral demons talking to him.
God punish dem and there gods!y do there want to demage dat little boy!mehn I pray is not real,evn kissing him ewoooh eru!!
perharps there is a spell smwhere..?
absolutely nonsense
It Is A Nice Combination! I wish them a happy married life… this boy will realy enjoy his life because she will realy take care of him, and after all he will find another new life in his future.
Dis is barbaric i cnt beliv dis sheet.hahahaha wat d f**k am nt sure am seeing wel. Ta is nt real. A boy of 8 gat marid to 60yrs old woman wanda shal neva end.