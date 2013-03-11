Friday , 7 July 2017
Photos: Eight Year Old Boy Takes 61-Year Old Mother Of Five As ‘Wife’

daniel March 11, 2013

8 years old marries 61 year old woman in south africa5An unusual wedding ceremony between an eight-year old boy and 61-year old woman took place weekend in Tshwane, South Africa with close to 100 people in attendance.

Sanele Masilela (8) and Helen Shabangu (61) had their families present at the union – the bride’s husband and her five children were also at the wedding.

Explaining why the wedding took place, Sanele’s aunt, Patience Masilela (46), said: “The boy was named after his late grandfather who never had a white wedding, so the ancestors told the boy to get married and he chose Helen to be his bride. The family took his desire to get married very seriously. They paid for the bride in March last year and spent a lot on the wedding because they believed it was what the ancestors wanted.”

The bride who was visibly excited, stated: “I’m married and have five kids of my own, but I know that this is what the ancestors wanted, and now they are happy. it is a ritual. we are just playing now, but it is a sign that he will get married one day”.

Sanele who stated his desire to continue his education explained the reason behind the wedding thus: “I told my mother that I wanted to get married because I really did want to. I chose her because I love her and I’m happy that I married her, but I will go to school and study hard. When I’m older I will marry a lady my own age.”
8 years old marries 61 year old woman in south africa 8 years old marries 61 year old woman in south africa1 8 years old marries 61 year old woman in south africa4

 

111 comments

  1. flavour eldorado
    March 11, 2013 at 9:56 am

    dey say : wonder shall never finish lol

    Reply
  2. bennatia
    March 11, 2013 at 12:10 pm

    oh my gash dis madness

    Reply
  3. Gatababatunde
    March 11, 2013 at 2:35 pm

    Is it a Fiction or Non-fiction?
    Is unbelievable

    Reply
  4. amalekite
    March 11, 2013 at 5:37 pm

    this is legalised child abuse

    Reply
  5. Sannimuhammad
    March 13, 2013 at 12:31 pm

    Such is a life, but its nd unbelieveble

    Reply
  6. Chuku fidelis
    March 13, 2013 at 12:56 pm

    Is rili unbeliveable,it cn’t happen in Nigeria.

    Reply
  7. shoetan fisayo
    March 13, 2013 at 2:48 pm

    the world is going to an end. beware!!!

    Reply
  8. Johnpaul
    March 13, 2013 at 3:21 pm

    Oh!its obviously incredible and astonishing.but any way…..?

    Reply
  9. Yakub halid enitan
    March 13, 2013 at 4:11 pm

    Love doesn’t care abt age……..love believe that age is a number

    Reply
    • Lynn
      March 14, 2013 at 11:34 am

      @Yakubu, does this child even know what he is doing? Please leave the love story. U can bring that up if the boy is 18yrs old

      Reply
  10. Chijioke mbahgospel
    March 13, 2013 at 4:38 pm

    Wot does a boy of 8 years no about love? Dis is devlish

    Reply
  11. Olorunishola
    March 13, 2013 at 6:31 pm

    It crazy, i mean how could that be possible. 8 year old boy married to 61 year old woman. According to constitutional 8 year suppose to be primary school(universal basic education). This is the foundation of corruption. Because the prophecy as already been review that if the world is coming to an end, a lot of terrible things will be happen like this one’s. It nothing but an essentric attitude……. This is insane.

    Reply
  12. Tochi Cynthia
    March 13, 2013 at 6:33 pm

    Come to think of it wat did a little boy of 8 know about love. This is an abominable act

    Reply
  13. chigozirim Arimadu
    March 13, 2013 at 7:40 pm

    the boy or the woman who will pack to each others home

    Reply
  14. Frank odinga
    March 13, 2013 at 7:43 pm

    Such is life dey say but i dnt kn wen south africa wil embrace xtianity bcos d cause of dis inhuman act is wat their ancestors say. & dey legally agreed 2 ask d boy who do u like to marry? Nonsence

    Reply
  15. Uju johnson
    March 13, 2013 at 8:08 pm

    This is childish infact nonsence,both d parent of d boy and d woman in question are animals. Infact they are devil incanet. In short by d power in d blood of Jesus i release Holy Ghost fire upon them.

    Reply
  16. Joseph paul Jarafu
    March 13, 2013 at 8:15 pm

    This is unbelivrble an 8 yr old pikin that suppose 2 b in primary school,mrrd an 61 yr old woman that suppose 2 b his grand ma! What is the world turning in to?And 4 that mattr church wddn!! f**king ancestors!!!

    Reply
  17. Dat nice may godbliss them
    March 13, 2013 at 8:31 pm

    Nice i love that

    Reply
  18. Michael
    March 13, 2013 at 9:15 pm

    may God have mercy on this gen.

    Reply
    • gidds
      March 14, 2013 at 5:59 pm

      It has bin sed dt wen d world is abt 2 end,difrent fins wil b apenin,dis is 1 of dem,I jst hope dey hv nt use dt boi 4 sacrifice 2 d gods of their land,may God hv merci on each nd evri 1 of dem dt re involv in 1 way or d oda nd may God 4gv dis generation.

      Reply
      • Ikelegbe Samuel
        July 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

        My concern is the church pastor that came so low to accept the wish of an ancient ancestors who are dead and has no life, the young boy has just been convinced by his parents to be used as a sacrifice for such an act which is not biblical. However we should all pray for the innocent boy that God should protect him.

        Reply
  19. Tayo adekunle
    March 13, 2013 at 9:23 pm

    Ds 2 bad

    Reply
  20. etim nicholas edet
    March 13, 2013 at 9:36 pm

    Beware, end time sign. The world is @ it last minute. Hurry up seak 4 sgivnez nw dt u cn b4 it’ll 2 late.

    Reply
  21. Jenny
    March 13, 2013 at 10:51 pm

    Its not right 4 an 8 yr old kid 2 get married to an old lady like dat, the woman is crazy hw cn d boy litle man-hood enter her wide p*ssy dnt she knw dt she is old enough 2 be hs great grand mother,were is she wen her mate were geting married jumping fm one bed 2 another. tufiakwa it cnt happen in nigeria.

    Reply
    • Ita tuen
      March 14, 2013 at 9:01 pm

      have you not heard or read about 70year old man marrying a ten year old girl in Nigeria? there is sin everywhere.

      Reply
  22. yilyok
    March 13, 2013 at 11:07 pm

    Y such an incden, ar the parens of the boy/woman humans o_______ ??i don tink so

    Reply
  23. Abumen sunday
    March 13, 2013 at 11:42 pm

    Hmmm,tradition,dis has a big role in making sure dis boy get married 2 dis old woman.Again,d word ” LOVE” & tradition has a unifying factor in determining d boy’s present future. However when he grows up & study hard,he’s gonna marry a lady of his age.So in a nutshell,he’s only fulfilling d tradition of his ancestors,but not his wish per se.

    Reply
  24. Harley daveson
    March 14, 2013 at 1:00 am

    Wat a bad lyf smal boi

    Reply
  25. Buchi
    March 14, 2013 at 1:20 am

    Rubbish,rubbish,dis is another sodom and gomorah in disguise.if dis happen in igbo land, both of them wil be banish 4 life

    Reply
  26. BB
    March 14, 2013 at 2:57 am

    That child does not know what is going on. Really see his face,looking lost. Be on guard these are signs of the end time!
    Plus! That woman is surely a witch. I doubt who this child’s parents are . They are all demons! Watch out! The Lord is coming soon!

    Reply
  27. BB
    March 14, 2013 at 3:19 am

    An old person speaks in dat child. May be the woman’s late huzy who loved her so he uses de poor child! May we bow and pray 4 their deliverance.
    What will dat child do wit her? MARRIAGE is ment 2be consumed! So wat next? :@ .

    Reply
  28. OlamileKan
    March 14, 2013 at 3:48 am

    Unbeliever may god just help us life is coming 2 and end ooooo

    Reply
  29. Chidera
    March 14, 2013 at 4:17 am

    May God help us

    Reply
  30. Ahmed Aliyu
    March 14, 2013 at 5:20 am

    Infact dis is crazy,i never believe dis

    Reply
  31. Ekedon
    March 14, 2013 at 5:29 am

    Dis is unbeleiveable,south african’s are u sleepin ova dis.well dis is a sign dat anti christ are every where n d end of d world is at hand.MAY GOD HELP US ALL IN JESUS NAME {AMEN} Nigerians beware!!!

    Reply
  32. Isioma
    March 14, 2013 at 5:43 am

    This world is really coming to an end,all things turning around.now 8yr old boy married a 61yr old woman. What does he n about love??. God help us all

    Reply
  33. S~T~C~P
    March 14, 2013 at 5:52 am

    Una dey act play S~T~C~P

    Reply
  34. Sunday
    March 14, 2013 at 6:37 am

    Wht is dis world turnin into. Every one in dis generation should embrace jesus. 4 d end of d world is at hand.

    Reply
  35. ciara
    March 14, 2013 at 7:00 am

    I trust 9ja, den go use wire flog dat evil spirit OUT! 4 dat pikin body

    Reply
  36. shegs
    March 14, 2013 at 7:23 am

    Your ancestors must definitely be crazy

    Reply
  37. AliAlh Ali
    March 14, 2013 at 7:24 am

    Ebe like say south african peopil de craze u dis witch woman u go die soon u litle boy come to ur sense bf0 time end u kid can u f**k.

    Reply
  38. Eric Bassey
    March 14, 2013 at 7:27 am

    Aposcryphal indeed ………fanciful sight like dis tells us dat d world is going 2 an end. Wh knws d next in-line? Wld b a yr old o…lol! Am so ashame of dis our gentn may God hv mercy on us,amen.

    Reply
  39. Atabia-abasi Ekpaha-abasi
    March 14, 2013 at 7:28 am

    Mai mai mai. . . . . .is these not what isaiah the prophet spoke about that on the last 4 women will crab 1 man for marriage and they will do evil all in the name of love……this absolutely a psychological phenomenon and clair madness

    Reply
  40. Eric Bassey
    March 14, 2013 at 7:55 am

    Aposcryphal indeed……..Fanciful sight lk dis tels som1 dat dis world is going 2 an end,wh knws d nxt kid in-line 2 get married? May b it wld b a yr old o lol………Nawa 4 una wer get dat pekin 2 hv allowed such act 2 occur in dis our genrtn o!God hv mercy on us,amen.

    Reply
  41. Scofied smart
    March 14, 2013 at 8:39 am

    This community shd give their lives to God,, and free that child fm the hands of ancestral bondage

    Reply
  42. Nelly
    March 14, 2013 at 8:47 am

    Do not be deceived! Know ye the manner of spirit dat is in you!!! May God have mercy.

    Reply
  43. Joseph Owan
    March 14, 2013 at 9:59 am

    Hahahahahahaha? This is an incretable story 4 an 8 years old child 2 marry a 61 years old woman. It ungodly, an it is the work of the evil one, the both families should give their life to God and free that child 4rm ancestral bondage.

    Reply
  44. Lizzy akintoye
    March 14, 2013 at 10:39 am

    Criouzly dis world is cumn 2 an end d bible already declare it so naija start prayn 4 4giveness nw b4 it might b 2 late

    Reply
  45. Adewole Olalekan opeyemi
    March 14, 2013 at 11:33 am

    Dis word as com 2 an illuminaty word God help us ooo

    Reply
  46. Godly
    March 14, 2013 at 11:42 am

    De boy is an unbeliever dat is why he get married to 61yrs old woman. and de aunt explained why de marrage was held dat de father did not do his white wedding and she still explain dat it was what de ancestors desired. So don’t blame de boy because de boy is not a christian dat is why it happens like dat.

    Reply
  47. Adegwu Jackson
    March 14, 2013 at 11:57 am

    Adjackson< what a reg8t 4 dem, inviting devil into dere family may God help dem.

    Reply
  48. Salihu
    March 14, 2013 at 1:02 pm

    Imagen a boy get married to his mother

    Reply
  49. la legend
    March 14, 2013 at 1:56 pm

    Dis is anti-christ in south africa. f**k dem all, history nd fame go 2 hell + trash

    Reply
  50. F.m
    March 14, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    I tink d woman and d by were crazy and devil has enter deir life,de are mad,south africa wat ar u lokin 4

    Reply
  51. Timothy paul
    March 14, 2013 at 5:16 pm

    Is absude and is babaric 4 such an act of ungodly and enigma thing to happen in d world south africa

    Reply
  52. Echewodo Glory
    March 14, 2013 at 5:17 pm

    tins like this have been happening it’s never a new thing .wot about the ones we do not know, ma pple dis d world is coming to an end,which other prove do we need? satan is manipulating in many ways ways. Believe me it wasnt b boy acting rather satan was using him. Beloved pple of God lets give our life to christ

    Reply
  53. Nnamdi Okonji
    March 14, 2013 at 5:54 pm

    They say love is blind, this one has no eyes. I really doubt that the boy knows what he wants. What f**king ancestors are these, one of the elements of religion playing the delusional into a delirium. I hope he finishes his education, first things first.

    Reply
  54. zona
    March 14, 2013 at 7:06 pm

    In the last days…

    Reply
  55. Don C.C.O
    March 14, 2013 at 7:13 pm

    Hahaha, z dt nt fọni? Dem drama swt o. C boi c mouth wey he dy use say he luv ha. S.A dn kolo o. May GOD hav MERCY!

    Reply
  56. Roselyn
    March 14, 2013 at 7:30 pm

    God will difinity have mercy upon us d world is coming to an end?

    Reply
  57. ijeoma
    March 14, 2013 at 8:46 pm

    Pls I wnt to ask if dis story is real or nt? If is real itmeans dat pplp of south africa need help and God intervation.

    Reply
  58. Blessing Naomi
    March 14, 2013 at 8:48 pm

    How long will they stay togather? God forgive them & save there soul, I love my Country Nigeria such will never happen….. To hell with de tradition…..

    Reply
  59. Edith isameda duru
    March 14, 2013 at 9:04 pm

    I cant believe dis,i wish de little boy is my brother,i would hav showed him my own part of marriage,and also wed dat old fool in my own way,afta dat,dey will neva know de meaning luv. I blame deir country,bro ikenna are u dere wen all dis happen dere.may god hav mercy on all of u.f*₹¥k ur president.

    Reply
  60. Decrown
    March 14, 2013 at 9:13 pm

    wat an arrant nonesence. Wit evry fink dat is apenin arnd, it seems d world is coming to an end. May God save us frm d antichrist.

    Reply
  61. Ab 4 lyf
    March 14, 2013 at 10:22 pm

    Boy did u knw hw 2 f**k

    Reply
  62. Ak 1
    March 14, 2013 at 10:39 pm

    O boy na die u dey dis kind burhol u go fid f**k ham? Na ur case b dat. Bt God wil punish ur male n ur pale

    Reply
  63. AlexChegz
    March 14, 2013 at 11:14 pm

    I really cant fathom d way U guyz think. Its jst simple english datz troubling yah petulant and bozoic mind. Sit yah f*ckin asses down to re-read d content of d in4mation. D boy got married to da woman coz of thr “ancestral” belief. D boyz papa gat no power 2 do a whyt wedding. D eager came reincarnated and d boy had to oblige 2 wat thr belief sayz. (as we do obey our own beliefs). U simpletons, d boy has said hez gonna go 2 skul, continue his life (wtout being tied down by any wedlock) afterwords get married to a woman of his age whom he’ll love by den. D wedding is jst a ritual to avert mis-happenings frm d boyz family. Nigerians, Use yah brains n cease leaving it idle. Shalom Alekhum.

    Reply
  64. Albashir Tahir
    March 14, 2013 at 11:29 pm

    Signs of end time are really in occurance. All religion are against this, why will they cheat upon a small child just because of tradition?. This is unbelievable.

    Reply
  65. Ömodepiver
    March 15, 2013 at 1:02 am

    Tanx Alexchangz for dat observation, I tut I was the only one that read it, I see ppls comment and I’m like “are they commenting on what I just read?” Ppl please try to read and make sense outta a thing before saying anything…

    Reply
  66. Ömodepiver
    March 15, 2013 at 1:03 am

    Tanx Alexchangz for dat observation, I tut I was the only one that read it, I see ppls comment and I’m like “are they commenting on what I just read?” Ppl please try to read and make sense outta a thing before making unnecessary and illiteracy-defined comments…..

    Reply
  67. Jeremiah Obiora
    March 15, 2013 at 2:02 am

    It is this same South African people that acted a movie called the gods are crazy, today we are seeing it in manifestation. Their gods is really crazy. May God show them mercy and deliver them from crazy tradition in Jesus Name.

    Reply
  68. Kakadino
    March 15, 2013 at 10:26 am

    God hav mercy,i cant jst believe dis,south africa is goin astray

    Reply
  69. Pastor.Michael Ifeanyichuwku Njoku
    March 15, 2013 at 10:45 am

    Nigeria is a great Country I am prowled to be a Nigeria. same South African comes out the gods are crazy now what do we call this

    Reply
  70. bankole
    March 15, 2013 at 12:01 pm

    Let us all pray for God mercy upon our generation

    Reply
  71. Aduke
    March 15, 2013 at 12:27 pm

    I say didn’t believe 8yr old boy weds a 61yr old woman

    Reply
  72. Abdulsalaaam
    March 15, 2013 at 12:55 pm

    What an arant nonsense! Ancestors didn’t told them to do traditional wedding but church wedding. It highly barberic and unculture. May Allah show them d way.

    Reply
  73. Moses
    March 15, 2013 at 1:44 pm

    Dis world has reach d end,a boy of 8yrs,can he be a father or can he impregnant a lady dat is up to d age of menopause,i tink d ancestors r destroying d boyz future if is true.i should go 4 my life partner who is 17 ooooo

    Reply
  74. ijeoma
    March 15, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    Hmmmmm,unbelivable this world is coming to an end,God have mercy upon ur people.

    Reply
  75. michael raphael
    March 15, 2013 at 3:13 pm

    why are we suprise about this.
    On this earth we practise gay and lesbian even among pastors
    mother sleep with her son
    father sleep with are 7 dauther
    elder brother sleep with her yonger sister
    human being having s*x with animal
    normal person having s*x with madwomam on day time public.
    So let us pray to God that his kingdom sould come.

    Reply
  76. Chuks
    March 15, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    This is madness thats why i really love my Country Nigeria because this nonsence can’t happen damn South Africa

    Reply
  77. Goodville
    March 15, 2013 at 7:25 pm

    Laugh wan tear ma belle ooo! An Eight(8) years old nigger getting married to a sixty one(61) years old mama! What the F.U.C.K? If I catch ma self say I do dat kind fin, ah..!!! I will dis own ma self… Laughs! Laughs!! Laughs!!!, ma mum kan’t even hear such! Which kind Ancestors be that? Mtcheeew! The Ancestors no go die well, God purnish Ancestors, e no go beta 4 ancestors wey wan spoil ma life! Lols..!!!

    Reply
  78. Precious Delta
    March 15, 2013 at 11:15 pm

    O boy! Dis one nay old fashon religion in South Africa

    Reply
  79. kelechi christian
    March 16, 2013 at 1:12 pm

    That is stupid i cant believe that

    Reply
  80. Elijah
    March 16, 2013 at 7:17 pm

    Dis metagrabolised melachony, y wil d parents of dis boy allow dis to happen, dey shud give deir lives to God least dey perish, God help d children of dis generation. Dis is really end time.

    Reply
  81. Lilian
    March 16, 2013 at 8:03 pm

    Gush!Jess!!Oops!!!”Otuocha!!!” wonders shall neva sieze,how can an Ordained Priest conduct such a union(hmm).God help us in this world.Pls that boy should c a Psychiatrist.

    Reply
  82. awal
    March 17, 2013 at 4:02 pm

    ooooo my god dis is
    madnessssssss I cant believe dis

    Reply
  83. Aduku emmanuel
    March 18, 2013 at 4:47 pm

    Thank God that, this time around is not Nigeria.

    Reply
  84. MegBee
    March 18, 2013 at 10:15 pm

    I’m seeing something…

    Reply
  85. Jane
    March 19, 2013 at 10:02 am

    candidly, that boy has been initiated, they should go and sik 4 a real man of God dat can conduct deliverance on him, if not, his life and future will be in shambles!

    Reply
  86. Imeh Efunub
    March 20, 2013 at 6:22 pm

    This is real madness

    Reply
  87. Efunub
    March 20, 2013 at 6:33 pm

    This is real madness

    Reply
  88. Jennifer
    March 20, 2013 at 8:17 pm

    Abomination God pls save ur children

    Reply
  89. olufunmi
    March 21, 2013 at 2:53 pm

    my people have said evrytin in my mind.but one tin is dat we shuld never allow d devil to see us to use..,so we must be prayerful all d time .Dis world is really goin to an end

    Reply
  90. Pascal
    March 23, 2013 at 9:01 am

    Wat an event………. God alot has been happening…Save us All

    Reply
  91. Wisdomchioma
    June 19, 2013 at 5:55 pm

    He only want to fulfil the wish of their ancestors

    Reply
  92. Adah Paul
    October 16, 2013 at 11:32 am

    Thank God For Every Thing! I Don’t Know What People Think Each Time They Find A Post. They Only Comment And Follow What The First Fool Commented On The Post, Failed To Read Thru The Line. South Africa Is Not Nigeria That Have Sold Their Tradition, Culture To Politics.

    Reply
  93. umoke elijah.
    October 16, 2013 at 12:22 pm

    The revelation is on its way coming to the world .

    Reply
  94. abioye, victoria Olufunmike
    October 28, 2013 at 8:23 am

    There is a God in heaven that know everything that pertaining to human life. This is a story where traditionally they have to put end to a curse or what they think might happen n the future. In Yorubaland we have many stories like this, we have in the bible where a young person became a King Joshia. Whatever be the case the woman is a great achiever at least she has help the boy to come out of the mess or curse of the community. For me it is a culture shock for us that condemn the wedding. To God be the glory that there is a Bible where we learn that a mature persons should marry. for me and my house we will serve that Lord. In case there is a curse like this and we are christian take it to the Lord in prayer. He who has been helping us in the past will surely help in the future. I can not do it for any reason because Jesus has done it for me. Jesus paid it all all to Him i owe…

    Reply
  95. monica micheal
    October 30, 2013 at 1:26 pm

    I thank God for is salvation in my and Nigeria as a whole

    Reply
  96. Esor david
    November 14, 2013 at 2:57 pm

    It is a mystery, can this happen in Nigeria?

    Reply
  97. Cas
    November 22, 2013 at 9:25 pm

    The boy needs serious deliverance from ancestral demons talking to him.

    Reply
  98. cassie
    November 29, 2013 at 9:34 pm

    God punish dem and there gods!y do there want to demage dat little boy!mehn I pray is not real,evn kissing him ewoooh eru!!

    Reply
  99. micheal.
    January 6, 2014 at 2:32 pm

    perharps there is a spell smwhere..?

    Reply
  100. hettie
    January 10, 2014 at 4:33 pm

    absolutely nonsense

    Reply
  101. A.M.Lantaiwa
    January 16, 2014 at 7:22 pm

    It Is A Nice Combination! I wish them a happy married life… this boy will realy enjoy his life because she will realy take care of him, and after all he will find another new life in his future.

    Reply
  102. Darlington S Dobie.
    February 20, 2014 at 2:02 pm

    Dis is barbaric i cnt beliv dis sheet.hahahaha wat d f**k am nt sure am seeing wel. Ta is nt real. A boy of 8 gat marid to 60yrs old woman wanda shal neva end.

    Reply

