Why I Want Mikel Obi – Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor

Controversial Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor is so much about her romantic life and relationship with top Nigerian soccer stars in Europe as well as her hidden love for Mikel Obi.

Who is your favourite Nigerian footballer?

(smiles)I don’t want to mention names. Whenever I am watching a football match instead of enjoying the game I derive joy in watching how the players’ ‘thing’ dangle in their shorts and their muscles too. It’s romantic indeed. It trips me and you know what it means and the consequence…

Which of the Nigerian players have you watched in action that tripped you?

Okay here you come again. I won’t mention his name but I can give you a clue by mentioning the name of his club if you insist.

So what is the name of the club?

It’s Chelsea.

Is it Mikel Obi?

I think you should be talking about Mikel Obi.You might be absolutely correct. I will say yes if you think you guessed right.

What do you like about Mikel?

He is a cool and handsome dude, you know. During the Nations Cup which Nigeria won he emerged as one of the sexiest footballers in South Africa.

So you are tripping for him?

I have said enough so it is left for you to sort it out.

Have you ever met Mikel one on one before?

I have not, but I am looking forward to meeting him on a good day.

