Why I Want Mikel Obi – Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor

Controversial Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor is so much about her romantic life and relationship with top Nigerian soccer stars in Europe as well as her hidden love for Mikel Obi.
Who is your favourite Nigerian footballer?
(smiles)I don’t want to mention names. Whenever I am watching a football match instead of enjoying the game I derive joy in watching how the players’ ‘thing’ dangle in their shorts and their muscles too. It’s romantic indeed. It trips me and you know what it means and the consequence…
Which of the Nigerian players have you watched in action that tripped you?
Okay here you come again. I won’t mention his name but I can give you a clue by mentioning the name of his club if you insist.
So what is the name of the club?
It’s Chelsea.
Is it Mikel Obi?
I think you should be talking about Mikel Obi.You might be absolutely correct. I will say yes if you think you guessed right.
What do you like about Mikel?
He is a cool and handsome dude, you know. During the Nations Cup which Nigeria won he emerged as one of the sexiest footballers in South Africa.
So you are tripping for him?
I have said enough so it is left for you to sort it out.
Have you ever met Mikel one on one before?
I have not, but I am looking forward to meeting him on a good day.
hahahaha……. Luk @ her boobs self………….. Mikel will neva lyk u………… U cum to chop his money….
When u meet him i promise u he wil play ur baloons for u.
She is saying what she likes, and dating between them is a seperate issue.
cossy u need jesus in ur life and not mikel obi…dont u know dat ur body in suppose to be a santuary for God
This girl who broke up with her ex because of range rover. Are you not too old for mikel. Leave the boy alone. He wont lyk you or your package
May be she is one of the prostitute who promised the eagles free sex.
hahahaha. its well
How can you said that, Mikel can never be ur guy because u are older than him, unless u want to eat his money this ur breast self nawah o oganiigwe, oshodi oke, eru aya otipoju.
Wrng target….go 4 victor moses
U dey mad cossy,u wey don turn figure head,i trust mikel he wil nt show u interest ask 2face
U want destroy D guy career if he Date u, chelsea go benCh am last cuz he no go concentrate again.na wao an actress tripin 4 aguy he neva met highly ridiculous
Mikel cant friend ash
Cossy is simply deluded and confused about what her tallent is..
C’mon gurrl, you have already made it known openly what you do for a living. Need we say more, huh ?
Mikey chooses his babes and not the other way around. Thereforen I’d advise you go and yansh that smelling c**t down.
*WhatchuYoProblem* ?
Ewu u don’t know what want. Damaged goods
What Mikel Obi got to do with this Maroko Ashawo
God! This is serious. You need deliverance
COSSY, COSSY, COSSY. Time is running fast. God is using so many people to call you back to Himself, please listen to Him and repent & accept Jesus back into your life.
Mikel is a rude boi,ask 2face wot he did to him wen dey met in london,am very sure,d day u wil meet Mikel wil b one of d worst day of ur lyf!!!.tceeewww
Leave mikel alone to decide by himself
Hun,dis is earth is corrupting more&more everyday.my Advise 2 all meaningful stars of Nigeria is 2 beware of Jezebel.
cossy u nid Jesus in ur lyf.accept HIM 2day and escape eternal damnation
Phd spirit is disturbing u. (Pull Him Down)
Never work! U bull
shit
Plz, let someone help me to interpret this to cossy olomu aja. Cossy were aiye ati torun nie, se ofe pa omo. Olomo ni, if Y̶̲̥̅̊ø̲̣̣̥ǖ insert Ɣ☺ΰя boob into mikel mouth, well i trust the boy he will J̶̲̥̅̊U̶̲̥̅̊S̶̲̥̅̊T̶̲̥̅̊ cut it and put it inside his bag, so when ever he is tersty he will J̶̲̥̅̊U̶̲̥̅̊S̶̲̥̅̊T̶̲̥̅̊ go back there, cossy takeheed, Ɣ☺ΰя distruction is at hand, REPENT.
This is incredible & serious. I guess her load or is it baloon is too hevy to put her in confusion,delusion,crazy… Cossy need to be in psychiatric, this is not just pro*****tion.
well you people can’t say but i really know that mikel can’t friend her?
may God help us all….d.end time is now!
let us all pray for dis nation
What has prayer got to do with this now?
Mehn wot can i say!Cossy U̶̲̥̅̊ nid God more dan mikel in ur Life.Go back 2 God HE will give U̶̲̥̅̊ de right man.
u wan kill am! how him go take receive day kind load. abeg spare him lyf
cossy am not against 4 going publicily abt ur want of mikel, he is a handsome dude like u said. but d idea of watching d men dangling deir tin during play is not wise. it means u must like dat tin wella.
Foolish old fool lady! When the guy has never make name,i mean well known. Where were u then after him? Idiot old fool. Better u go meet ur ex back! Maybe,the jeep ur ex promises u to buy and fail to do,u now want Mikel to get it for u,huh? Go look for ur size. Ashawooooo!
cossy..mikel dn’t deserve whore lik u…u wan 2 d form him 4 us abi
Cossy dis ur kunu were dey for ur front,pls don’t use it to finish dat fine boy bcos u are old cargo
Cossy, flex the bomboy joor: it’s obvious he has forgotten what real nija ladies are! This time a bomb awaits Oga Mikel.
Agent 4rm hell”u like watchin dia tins dangle in dia shorts”Ashawo
What’s wrong with all of u…..what if mikel is interested OR what if mikel is de 1 to lead her to God and make her a new creature……..think b4 u talk
U’rent anytin cald a role model, u watch dia tins dangling meaning u’re obsessed. U need Jesus 2 satisfy ur want and needs not mikel
y ar u guys calling her names,,remember no one is perfect,,mikel may be the one to change her for good,,their is nothing God cannot do ok….
Cossy, u 4 remove ur remaining cloth n ur bra make we see dat ur pumped booobs wella. Den we go knw wie u ar coming frm, as >ashawo* May God 4giv u 4 recreating urself jst 2 attract a man. I bet u cossy, d day mikel wil c u, he wil b on his heels 4 seeing dis ur ara nwanyi asaba. Ewu!!!
Cosy is just an end-time jezebel…Beware!
MIKEL, blood of God
shenzytyp,obi is not after lunatics like u.
cossy reminds me of Kim, both are lousy, confused of wat they really want, can’t do without a d..k, no talent, think they have got great bodies and like to use social media to flaunt wat we are ashamed to look it, a big moral nuisance to the public, can only get the attention of men who love occultic sexual orgies, and attention seekers.
okay cossy, we have known about ur feelings for someone who should be ur son’s age mate. next story please…
Well, to the girl she tried by opening up and not hiding her feelings.
But my question to Obi is that, do you love her? If so why wasting your time. Remember we are all Nigerians.
May God have mercy on u cossy ,u are not even ashamed of ur self anymore.
Girk u 4k up 4 get mike and go 4 d people dat u c and seen u. A word is enough 4 a wise. 08169572794
mike can just chop nd clean mouth hw much those she wnt chicken penny
U na confirm gold digger, go to hell. Mikel will never trip for such a prostitute lyk u.
cum see her boomboom lyk uefa ball,mtchewwwwww,hell is awaiting her….
Cossy, Na wa 4 u ooh, u no c say ur bubs big pass Mikel head? U no want mak him dey nod ball 4 chelsea again?
Cossy, I wonder what kind of lady u are,
U just watch d tin in his short while he plays football,
Na wah 4 u o,
Anyway, he wouldn’t even luk a u,
He had many decent nd 9ice gurls all over the globe longing 4 him,
U think big boob is everytin?
Abeg talk beta thin o
if mikel should do so he done fockground. No meaning 4 u in mikel dictionary………………………… Go 4 beckam
Cossy, 4get mikel cum date me, i go make ur boobs big more
cossy instead of mikel. lust after t.b Joshua for deliverance
If u dey find person wny go suck ur breast … Call Jim iyke
Oole nkan gidi wu olee.
U dey crazy u no lyk Yekini wen he dey alive na 9jiria no1 futballer u cum lyk nw “OCHU-OCHA”
Iam sorry girl, this breast have dislf u .mike will never luv some one like u.
My like others hv said. Wht u did right now is Jesus Christ. Accept Him into ur like as ur Lord n Savior. So u can save u frm this shameless life of urs. Tomorrow might be too late.
Who knows d truth? Naija press? Ah! Am not supporting Cossy. But I must know if it z real or cooked b4 granting her bail or condemning her. As simple as dat.
I would recomend Osaze Odemwingie instead. Cos he’s a rude boy and besides dat, he more cute. So try him
kakadino i ur comment
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how so much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Nollywood audition 2013 for actors and actress
form is out Do you want to be a NOLLYWOOD
actor/actress
call mr john or SMS now:
08103056525 A high Ranking officer
on how to purchase the form and apply
Email him now at:[email protected]
God Please Deliver Her..
God Have Mercy.
Do you want to become a movie star in the Nigeria movie industry_Nollywood. If you know you can do it better Forms are out then contact us now!!!call 08103056525 or email [[email protected]]
Men! cossy I be Chelsea fan. i would have supported your quest to have mikel f**c u, but the guy have a lot to offer Chelsea this season, i would’nt want anything to bring him down. so my advise, stay as far as possible away from mikel Obi.
NOTHING PERSONAL.
COSSY, THOSE BOOBS DANGLING ON UR FRONT LL SOON FALL OOOO! U R BETTER FIND A SOLUTION 2 IT SO THAT U SHOULDN’T MISS MIKEL OOOO!
Cossy may d lord change ur mind to serve him beta frm today n 4get abot Mikel.
Cossy should i just say that u are a disgrace to womanhood. How can u be lusting over someone who dont even have any interest in u. U need serious deliverance.
wish u goodluck in all u do
Let her be please! It’s her opinion.
sorry for you cossy mikel will neva ave sex with you.
This daughter of Jezebel……Curse is on u if u dont know….so REPENT!…..And as for Mikel,he is not urs!
Cossy, i guess you must be dreaming… You are just crazily in love with a man you haven’t met EYE to EYE., that’s totally nonsense?
make you na live Mikel and Cossy matter alone ooooooooo
this girl need to be pushed out of nollyhood. She is insane
cossy is only living in a fools paradise. What makes her think she can get mikel obi. Mikel already has his balls and not hers to play with.
mikel may like her o but is like she need longthing mikel cannot satisfy u cossy look for ur Talent snoop Dog
u guis u don’t know haw many girls have children with its. look wen he back to naija he is not play well like before so if she say that she a writh so don’t blaming her guy.
o cossy, u like having nightmare, Please sleep well so that u can thing well, Mikel is not 4 u ok.