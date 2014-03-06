Thursday , 2 February 2017
Oritsafemi: “Olamide, Davido Behind Effective Change in Nigeria Music Industry”

Haliwud March 6, 2014

image

The ‘double wahala’ crooner, Oritsafemi Majemite Ekele, aka ‘The Music Taliban’ whose current hit single is making waves, has become one of the most sought-after afro-hip hop conscious music artistes, especially in Lagos.

In a recent interview, Oritsafemi spoke on the Nigerian music industry and those behind its success.

In his remark, he described Davido and Olamide as a strong part to the effective change in the industry, especially with their Yoruba language input in their songs.

Oritsafemi also appreciated the bigger music influences in his life such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who happens to be his number one mentor had a large toll in his music career.

Oritsefemi is presently working on some international tours, which starts in March; he will tour more than 13 European countries and five Asian countries.

5 comments

  1. jezreal frank
    December 16, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    I love being among nigerian artist

    Reply
  2. oge cletus naeto
    February 5, 2016 at 8:46 pm

    I love u guyx ure guyx are really amazing am proud of u all.

    Reply
  3. vernuej
    December 3, 2016 at 11:12 pm

    I m’ me

    Reply
  4. seun
    February 1, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Gud to here that

    Reply
  5. seun
    February 1, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Indid olamide nd davido as really done a great job in d Nigeria music industry

    Reply

