Nigerian Girls Show It All In Bikinis | Photos

what are your thoughts here:
Check Also
Wow! See How a 7-year-old Girl Asked Google for a Job and Got a Reply from the CEO | Photos
Some kids want to be astronauts, firefighters or chefs when they grow up but one …
what are your thoughts here:
Some kids want to be astronauts, firefighters or chefs when they grow up but one …
For God sake,Please go and get a man and be a.perfect woman
I tink its crazy
I can see the shame in deir eyes…but for crying out loud arn’t dey “mader” than d usual mad people we know!??
This is a disgrace to there families.
Obviosly dey don’t have an holy spirit dweling in their heart. May God hep dem.
Endtime pikin
This a real madness of the highest order
Oh! i need one plsd!
Have mercy O God!
Foolishness is all over them….shameless ladies that can do anything 4 fame!!!
they are real Doors!… shameless.
they are real Doros !… shameless.
This is absolutely nonsense by our media and those who initiated the idea..are they exhibiting indecency or publicity? some people did stupid things that they might regret and come back to haunt them later in their lives.
These are kinds of causes of calamity befalling Nigeria.
For God sake who did this? Must they go n husle for dolars in abroad or fame intrerest or whatever! For crying out loud, this is like commiting genocide against my country nigeria, he no go better for those oyinbos n their entire world, as for those girls they better nationalise their n never return to infect our lifes with another deadly deases worst than Hiv n aids, they must have slept with dogs n monkes even lizard, haaa! Ko ni jino funyi o.mi le pari wooooo.
This is what we call SODOM. The ENDTIME is here. How can u unclad these girls jst to pick a most beautiful girl out of dem all. The judges & their sponsors are all mad & devil reincarnates. Oh God deliver us frm dis satanic trem.
These really mean they are trying to let us know that there is nothing special about them.
i like the story the page carried.
Anyway! it’s all in the name of money, may God have mercy on the matter of money all over the world! I don’t blame them, cause they have not known repentance I pray God open their spiritual mind to know the truth so the truth will set them free…
Good morning