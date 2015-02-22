Saturday , 18 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerian Girls Show It All In Bikinis | Photos

Deolu February 22, 2015

8243e34b373079e5208925aae6c5189f_L

what are your thoughts here:

nigerian-girls-in2 nigerian-girls-in3

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Wow! See How a 7-year-old Girl Asked Google for a Job and Got a Reply from the CEO | Photos

Some kids want to be astronauts, firefighters or chefs when they grow up but one …

20 comments

  1. ogoru godwin
    February 22, 2015 at 8:49 pm

    For God sake,Please go and get a man and be a.perfect woman

    Reply
  2. calejohn
    February 22, 2015 at 8:54 pm

    I tink its crazy

    Reply
  3. ohison
    February 22, 2015 at 10:02 pm

    I can see the shame in deir eyes…but for crying out loud arn’t dey “mader” than d usual mad people we know!??

    Reply
  4. tony
    February 22, 2015 at 10:04 pm

    This is a disgrace to there families.

    Reply
  5. Moses
    February 23, 2015 at 5:50 am

    Obviosly dey don’t have an holy spirit dweling in their heart. May God hep dem.

    Reply
  6. fuck you all
    February 23, 2015 at 6:50 am

    Endtime pikin

    Reply
  7. P Dave
    February 23, 2015 at 10:33 am

    This a real madness of the highest order

    Reply
  8. Solomon
    February 23, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    Oh! i need one plsd!

    Reply
  9. Nicks
    February 23, 2015 at 9:55 pm

    Have mercy O God!

    Reply
  10. Otiti nene
    February 24, 2015 at 2:39 pm

    Foolishness is all over them….shameless ladies that can do anything 4 fame!!!

    Reply
  11. peres oyadongha
    February 25, 2015 at 11:29 am

    they are real Doors!… shameless.

    Reply
  12. peres oyadongha
    February 25, 2015 at 11:30 am

    they are real Doros !… shameless.

    Reply
  13. Deji Abdulazeez
    February 26, 2015 at 10:29 am

    This is absolutely nonsense by our media and those who initiated the idea..are they exhibiting indecency or publicity? some people did stupid things that they might regret and come back to haunt them later in their lives.

    Reply
  14. Farooq Muhammad Imam
    March 2, 2015 at 8:22 pm

    These are kinds of causes of calamity befalling Nigeria.

    Reply
  15. Taiwo Amorin
    June 18, 2015 at 11:29 am

    For God sake who did this? Must they go n husle for dolars in abroad or fame intrerest or whatever! For crying out loud, this is like commiting genocide against my country nigeria, he no go better for those oyinbos n their entire world, as for those girls they better nationalise their n never return to infect our lifes with another deadly deases worst than Hiv n aids, they must have slept with dogs n monkes even lizard, haaa! Ko ni jino funyi o.mi le pari wooooo.

    Reply
  16. Miebi
    August 7, 2015 at 9:27 pm

    This is what we call SODOM. The ENDTIME is here. How can u unclad these girls jst to pick a most beautiful girl out of dem all. The judges & their sponsors are all mad & devil reincarnates. Oh God deliver us frm dis satanic trem.

    Reply
  17. mojeed
    November 16, 2015 at 1:06 pm

    These really mean they are trying to let us know that there is nothing special about them.

    Reply
  18. ALACHA
    July 16, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    i like the story the page carried.

    Reply
  19. Prophet
    July 25, 2016 at 5:05 pm

    Anyway! it’s all in the name of money, may God have mercy on the matter of money all over the world! I don’t blame them, cause they have not known repentance I pray God open their spiritual mind to know the truth so the truth will set them free…

    Reply
  20. Abdulfatah Ahmed
    February 18, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Good morning

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946