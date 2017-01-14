Gunmen Abducts 5 Students, Teacher In Isheri School

The Lagos State Police Command have confirmed the abduction of about 5 students and a teacher of the Tulip International School located in Isheri area of Ogun State by unknown gunmen on Friday.

According to Channels Television, the victims were reportedly kidnapped in the school premises.

A source in the Police who confirmed the incident said the gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, Friday night in a white Hillux and took the students and the teacher away.

Meanwhile, Both the police commands of Lagos and Ogun States are already on the trail of the abductors to ensure the students and teacher are freed swiftly.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: