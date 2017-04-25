Kim Kardashian superimposes head on Virgin Mary statue, incurs Catholics’ wrath

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal a brand new addition to her Kimoji collection: a candle of herself as the Virgin Mary.

While many of her kimojis exist solely on her messaging app, the “Kim candle” is available in real, tangible, candle form — and will ship in one week for the price of $18.

Though the mother of two touted her candle on social media, some of her fans weren’t so receptive to her new merchandise, calling the candle sacrilegious, distasteful, disrespectful of Christian culture and appropriating the veladoras of Latinx culture.

“Disgusting! As a Christian I’m truly offended. If you knew who the Virgin Mary was and represented, you would actually be embarrassed,” one follower wrote to Kardashian West on Twitter; while another said they were “disappointed” with her decision to release the product.

Kardashian West, who has yet to address the controversy, hasn’t stayed off social media.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Thursday night to share sexy videos of herself posing in a bedazzled bikini.

