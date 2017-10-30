Press release: President Muhammadu Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal and DG NIA

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, which investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.

The president accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal, and has appointed Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

President Buhari also approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Mr. Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: