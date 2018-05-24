Local News

Actor Charles Billion & His American Wife Part Ways After Welcoming Their Son

The second marriage of actor, Charles Billion has reportedly crashed after a previous one to an actress ended a year ago, shorty after their wedding.
 

Charles Billion Pius and Mimi Rashaad

Nollywood actor, Charles Billion Pius and his American wife, Mimi Rashaad, have parted ways, according to LIB.

Billion got married and impregnated Rashaad while he was still married to actress Mimi Orjiekwe.

Sources close to the actor said the union between the actor and his American woman have packed up.

Mimi Rashaad welcomed their son, Ahmaad, few months ago and afterwards called off their union.

She claimed she was not aware that Charles was at the time married to Orjiekwe when she got married to him.

Recall that Charles had also impregnated a female police officer months before his wedding to Mimi who found out after their wedding.

They have since gone their separate ways.

