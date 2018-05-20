Entertainment, Gossip

Alex mistakenly posts picture of herself and a “man” in bed on her Snapchat… But she says she was hacked and the photo is fake (photos)

In a new development on social media buzz, a photo which shows serious intimacy between BBNaija finalist, Alex and and a guy who’s said to be her bestie, Tobi has surfaced online and people have begun talking.

In the photo which clearly shows Alex’s face, a guy – supposedly, Tobi Bakre – is seen laying on her bare chest. The photo which was obviously taken by Alex also had a suggestive caption, “Sleepy head, I’m in love with u”

After the photo surfaced online, the model came out quickly to refute the claims saying that her account was hacked and the photo, doctored.

Sharing the photo on her Verified Instagram page, In a bid to claim that the photo is a faux, she wrote,

I do not have a picture like this first of all and my Snapchat account has been hacked. I really do not understand what people will gain by making this kind of picture. What every fight you guys are putting up hasn’t gotten to this extent.

Eagle-eyed social media spotted the neck chain that was on the neck of the guy and he matched that of Tobi thereby fueling the possibility of he being the one in the photo.

