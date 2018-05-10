Check Out Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola’s First Automobile As A Kid In Throwback Photo

Femi Otedola

Oil mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola has shown off his first automobile when he was a kid.

“My very first automobile! We certainly have come a long way. F.Ote #TBT #TheGoodOldDays” he posted on Instagram.

Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. He is 55 years old and was born in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria