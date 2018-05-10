Local News

Check Out Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola’s First Automobile As A Kid In Throwback Photo

Femi Otedola

Oil mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola has shown off his first automobile when he was a kid. 

“My very first automobile! We certainly have come a long way. F.Ote #TBT #TheGoodOldDays” he posted on Instagram.

Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. He is 55 years old and was born in Ibadan, Oyo State.

