Faces Of New ‘Yahoo Boys’ Arrested By EFCC In Abuja (Photos)

According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesman, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced that it has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘yahoo yahoo boys’.

The suspected fraudsters who were said to have been picked up in one of their hideouts, Kubwa area, Abuja, are – Ihoeghian Aghasomwan, Precious Osarumen, Enabulele Osazee Frank, Osahon Scott, Efe Ehieorobo and Peter James.

The operation was carried out on Friday, May 11 by the advance fee fraud section of the commission following an intelligence report on the activities of the suspected fraudsters.

The statement by Uwujaren read; “Surveillance was carried out and the identity and location of the fraudsters who specialize in defrauding innocent citizens both within and outside the country through internet was identified.

“On arrest, some of [the] items recovered from the suspects include – one Toyota Camry 2009, 10 laptop computers, 4 ECOWAS International passports, 17 mobile phones, 2 flash drive, HP printer and Certificate of Award of Asian Professional Security Association in favour of Sun Yaje.

“Also recovered was a travelling bag and air piece check-in bag suggesting Abuja as its destination dated March 19, 2018 labelled with two paper clearance certificate of Custom Controlling Department, International Affairs China, No: 00548 and TDK courier service worldwide express service shipment details with track No: ME103178131.”

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as its investigation is concluded.

