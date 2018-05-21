PSG Threaten Neymar Over Real Madrid Move

Neymar JR

Paris Saint-Germain have told Neymar that he will not be sold to Real Madrid or Manchester United.

The Ligue 1 champions are willing to leave their world-record signing out of the team next season, if he continues to push for a transfer.

PSG signed Neymar last August for £198million, but the Brazilian is looking to return to Spain after less than a year in France.

Reports in Spain claim that Neymar’s father is in constant contact with Real Madrid’s hierarchy, in an attempt to facilitate a move this summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move, with reports claiming that Jose Mourinho’s side are ready to match Neymar’s £30m-a-year salary.

However, according to Arab News, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director, Antero Henrique, have met Neymar to inform him that a move to either Real Madrid or Manchester United will not be agreed under any circumstances.

PSG’s hierarchy faced a similar situation with Marco Verratti last summer when he wanted to join Barcelona, but the midfielder was told his only options were: “To stay. Or stay and not play. Whichever you’d prefer.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria