Filmmaker: you have to be a prostitute and possibly gay to make it in Nollywood, says it’s controlled by pimps

Pascal Atuma, an actor and movie director, says one has to be “a prostitute or semi-prostitute” to be successful in the Nigerian movie industry.

Atuma said Nollywood is “controlled by pimps” and that upcoming actors and filmmakers should not be deceived by the glamorous lifestyles they see from the outside.

“If you are not a full time or semi-prostitute, you will not make it in Nollywood,” Atuma told TheCable Lifestyle.

“Our ladies are using what they have to get what they want. Even some of the guys who can use their a** are the ones making it in Nollywood.

“I am being very real here and they make it look as if they are doing well but they are not, they are suffering.

“Let’s stop deceiving the younger ones by keeping it real. We have to let the younger ones know how it is and what it is.”

The director of ‘My American Nurse’ dared anyone to challenge him on his comment, saying he’s ready to debate a contrary opinion.

He said: “Pascal Atuma is my name and I am saying it the way it is and that’s the truth.

“If you want to challenge me on this, please come and do it on any national television in Nigeria or anywhere. I am even ready to pay for the challenge.

“The biggest boys in the industry know that I am saying the truth. I am saying the truth and there’s nothing anyone of them can do to affect my career, they can’t employ me.”

Apart from being an actor and director, Atuma is also a screenwriter and comedian.

As a director, he has helmed productions such as ‘Who Is the Man?’ and ‘Okoto the Messenger’.

He has starred in ‘Through the Glass’, ‘The Other Side of Love’, ‘Faithfulness’ and ‘Secret Past’.


