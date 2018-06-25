Ifu Ennada wants Nigerians to pray for her, says she’s been sick and is checking into the hospital today

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has announced that she is sick and needs prayers from fans.

According to her; “I’ve been sick. I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don’t feel better, so I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless’”.

She also wrote:

“As soon as I’m back, we’d be shooting our hair ad and some of you will be part of it.”

I have a whole lot planned for all of us. May God give us life and strength to achieve them in Jesus name”

See her post below:

