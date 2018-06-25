Entertainment, Gossip

Ifu Ennada wants Nigerians to pray for her, says she’s been sick and is checking into the hospital today

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has announced that she is sick and needs prayers from fans.

According to her; “I’ve been sick. I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don’t feel better, so I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless’”.

She also wrote:

“Hey beautIFU, sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been sick… I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don’t feel better, so I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless.

“As soon as I’m back, we’d be shooting our hair ad and some of you will be part of it.”

I have a whole lot planned for all of us. May God give us life and strength to achieve them in Jesus name”

See her post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

More Photos: Mercy Johnson in tears as she buries her mom

Blessing Timidi-Digha and husband lament after losing two kids in fire outbreak

Mercy Johnson Okojie shed tears as she buries her mum (photos)

‘Please say a prayer for me, I’ve been sick and I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today’ – Ifu Ennada

Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong is now into clothing business

How DBanj’s son drowned in a pool while he was in USA; How a fan warned him about the pool few weeks ago.

Outrage after president labels God as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Son of a b*tch’.

OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event.

Nigerian woman defends DBanj’s wife, says she should not be blamed over son’s death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *