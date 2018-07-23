Emmanuella joins Duncan Mighty on stage to celebrate her 8th birthday (Video)

It was a fun filled event as many celebrities, singers and comedians grace the ‘FunnyBoneUntammed3’ comedy show which was co-host by Teddy A and Bambam.

Young comedian, Emmanuella joined singer, Duncan Mighty on stage to celebrate her 8th birthday as she displays her dance moves for the cameras looking overjoyed on her day.

Singers and comedians present at the event were; Duncan Mighty, Young Emmanuella, Reekado Bankz, Buchi, Niniola, I Go Save, Zoro and many others.

Watch the video below;

Leave a Comment…

comments