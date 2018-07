Reminisce, ShodyTheTurnUpKing, Sess and Falz finally release the anticipated single, we’ve all been waiting for, titled, “Faize yi”.

Reminisce at the beginning of the song taps into the trending slang, “Small girl big God”, he raps, “Awon omo small girl big God,We know what you really want is big rod”.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Reminisce-–-Faize-Yi-Ft.-Falz-ShodyTheTurnUpKing.mp3

