Nigerian man sets strict rules for his future wife (Photo)

There is a viral challenge on Facebook asking men to drop their set rules for their future wives and this man has taken it a step further by dropping a top notch list of rules and regulations for his future wife.

He actually set about 20 rules that his future wife will have to abide to and a lot of people are finding them quite unreasonable.

His post reads ;
RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR MY FUTURE WIFE
.
1. she must wake up by 4 am
.
2. she must sweep all my compound
.
3. she must prepare my break fast
.
4. she must bath the children while ironing
my clothes at the same time
.
5. she must not go out when i’m around
and when am not around
.
6. she will not expect anybody to cook
.
7. she must wash cloth no matter how
heavy the pregnancy
.
8. she will go to bed by 11 pm
.
9. she must entertain my family members
well
.
10. I will not hear “no food today”
.
11. no man will be her friend
.
12. she must not wear trousers
.
13. she must not refuse if i ask for sex
.
14. she must give birth to 18 or 19 children
.
15. she must not evangelize my family issues
to outsiders. she must not borrow.
.
17. she must take care of my mama more
than her mama
.
18. before sending anything to her parent I
must be informed
.
19. she must be ready anytime i call her on
bed
.
20. she must OBEY everything on the list
because I LOVE HER.. I don’t want her to
stress too much thank you for reading …

