Nigerian man sets strict rules for his future wife (Photo)

There is a viral challenge on Facebook asking men to drop their set rules for their future wives and this man has taken it a step further by dropping a top notch list of rules and regulations for his future wife.

He actually set about 20 rules that his future wife will have to abide to and a lot of people are finding them quite unreasonable.

His post reads ;

RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR MY FUTURE WIFE

.

1. she must wake up by 4 am

.

2. she must sweep all my compound

.

3. she must prepare my break fast

.

4. she must bath the children while ironing

my clothes at the same time

.

5. she must not go out when i’m around

and when am not around

.

6. she will not expect anybody to cook

.

7. she must wash cloth no matter how

heavy the pregnancy

.

8. she will go to bed by 11 pm

.

9. she must entertain my family members

well

.

10. I will not hear “no food today”

.

11. no man will be her friend

.

12. she must not wear trousers

.

13. she must not refuse if i ask for sex

.

14. she must give birth to 18 or 19 children

.

15. she must not evangelize my family issues

to outsiders. she must not borrow.

.

17. she must take care of my mama more

than her mama

.

18. before sending anything to her parent I

must be informed

.

19. she must be ready anytime i call her on

bed

.

20. she must OBEY everything on the list

because I LOVE HER.. I don’t want her to

stress too much thank you for reading …

