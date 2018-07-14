By Information Nigeria Entertainment, UncategorizedJuly 14, 2018 Photos: Unknown Ship Spotted At Elegushi Beach This Nigerian is concerned about the presence of a ship on Elegushi beach. Should we be worried? [img][/img] Advertise on Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira and Grow Your Business. Click Here! Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! TagsGossipinformation nigerianigerianigeria newsnigerian celebritiesnigerian newspapersviral Previous articleYou game??? Nigerian man takes to twitter to advertise for a good husband for his pretty niece (photo) Next articleDakore Egbuson Akande In Swimsuit (Photos) You may also like “I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video Dakore Egbuson Akande In Swimsuit (Photos) You game??? Nigerian man takes to twitter to advertise for a good husband for his pretty niece (photo) Beautiful faces grace Rita Dominic’s 43rd birthday dinner (Photo) Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed – Ebuka’s wife pens heartfelt birthday message “I’m not dating Tiwa Savage”– Humblesmith Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son’s traditional wedding Comedian Omobaba Reveals How Politicians Threatened His Life Because Of His Jokes Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.