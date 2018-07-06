Metro News, Trending

The confession of this APC rep on Plateau Killings will leave you in fear (Video)

 

Image result for hon. idris maje

Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje from Wase in Plateau state took to the floor of the House of representatives to narrate thrilling details of how politicians are behinds killings in the state . The Honourable member who says he is willing to give his life to expose the matter said he has evidence of a company in Nigeria, importing arms to persecute killings.

Hon Maje said the security are not doing their job of securing lives – and are the remote cause for the spate of killings. He said 300 people were trained in Italy by some big shots in Nigeria, and these are the people causing chaos now. Maje said he was more than willing to surrender the documents, so proper investigations can be carried out.

See video below


You may also like

Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

Buhari’s media aide and APC rep member fight on Twitter – See why!!!

Catholics and protestants fight for right to preach in a bus in Anambra state (video)

Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her N*de Photos

“Only Evil-Minded People Will Say I Am Condoning Killings” – President Buhari

Why Woman Knelt And Cried Before President Buhari In Aso Rock

Father Laments After Man Who Raped His Daughter And Infected Her With HIV Was Released

Two Ladies Engage In ‘Smoking Competition’ At A Nightclub In Edo (Photos)

Young Boy Smashes WAEC Result As He Passes In Flying Colors (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *