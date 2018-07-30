Tiwa Savage is probably a child of Chango and Oshun – Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks took to her Instagram page to say Nigerian Artiste, Tiwa Savage is probably a child of Chango and Oshun.

According to Azealia Banks, daughters of Chango try hiding their ‘witchiness’ but it seeps right through their pores.

She also warned her followers never to lend money to a daughter of Oshun because they won’t get it back.

She concluded her post by stating that seeing an African female popstar gives her a different kind of confident powerful vibe. Read screenshots from her insta-story;

Azealia Banks had before the post on Tiwa Savage, slammed comedian DC Young Fly specifically for calling her out on a show.

