Dele Momodu hosts Linda Ikeji and her mum to ‘pre-delivery baby’ dinner in Atlanta (photos)

Yesterday, we brought you report that Celebrity blogger and single mum-to-be, Linda Ikeji had arrived Atlanta, Georgia together with her mom for the delivery of her son, well, she was treated to a ‘pre-delivery baby’ dinner by Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu last night.

Singer Seyi Shay was among one of those spotted at the dinner.

Meanwhile prior to the dinner, Linda Ikeji and her mum who traveled with her for omugwo duties, went shopping.

“We just landed and my mum is already shopping 🤣🤣. See where I got it from? Lol. ” Linda wrote on her Instagram page.

See photos below;


