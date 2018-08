Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was spotted at Rhapsody Lounge, inside Ikeja City Mall yesterday, when he walked in for lunch. Apparently, he was winding down after an inspection tour of projects going round the state. He posed for pictures with members of the public who were seated at the lounge. He was flanked by chef, staff and delighted manager of Rhapsody Who posed for pictures with him.

