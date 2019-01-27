Politics, Trending

Onnoghen: Respect our right to handle our internal affairs, Fg to UK, US and E.U

The Federal government has made it very clear that it will not entertain foreign interference in its affairs.

This comes after separate statements from the UK, US and E.U expression expressing concerns and worries about the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, Nigeria’s chief justice by president Muhammadu Buhari – and replaced by Tanko Ibrahim.

However, senior special assistant to Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said the country has the right to be ‘insulated from suggestions and/or interference’ when it comes to internal affairs.

In his words:

“Nigeria reserves the right to be insulated from suggestions and or interference with respect to wholly internal affairs and commends international laws, customs and norms that mandate and require nations and the comity to respect this prerogative to all.”

Nigeria is confident of its electoral processes and her preparation for the imminent elections and the federal government has supported the independent electoral umpire in both its independence and resources needed to accomplish our desire and insistence on free and fair elections.”

