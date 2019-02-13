Honor her, she deserved that award – Lady Gaga defends Cardi B on her Grammy win

Singer and actress Lady Gaga has joined voices with million others that feel rapper Cardi B deserved her Grammy award.

Cardi came under massive heat on social media after she picked up the award for the Best Rap Album at the just concluded Grammy awards, a feat many tern as an insult to the black community.

Showing her support, Gaga pleaded that Cardi be treated with honor as she did deserve the win.

The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress wrote;

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art,” she tweeted.

“I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight.

“Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”