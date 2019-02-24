Knowing that defeat is sure, PDP plans to create mayhem on INEC – APC alleges

The All Progressives Congress, APC has raised the alarm that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, plans to attack Returning Officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The ruling party raised the alarm on Sunday evening, stating that PDP intends to destroy collated results sheets, because they fear defeat.

The Presidential and national assembly elections held yesterday’, across the states of the federation, with INEC, yet to make announcement on the winners. The Presidential election which was majorly between the President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP – with both party, already boasting of victory.

In the statement by the APC, it revealed further that the opposition party, has also burnt 3 vehicles conveying elections results in Taraba State belonging to INEC – Adding that PDP also plans to “unleash violence in Lagos and Kano States.”

Information reaching us is that the PDP in the face of imminent defeat, have sinister plans to attack INEC Returning Officials conveying results to Abuja with a view to destroying collated results sheets.

In line with their sinister plans, they have now burnt down 3 INEC vehicles conveying elections results in Taraba State. They also plan to unleash violence in Lagos and Kano States and put their atrocious and wicked act on the ruling party in a desperate bid to hoodwink Nigerians and the international community that they won the election.

Nigerians should please take note of these criminal intentions of PDP to destroy our hard earned democracy.