Bukola Adeeyo is a mum for the second time

The Yoruba actress and producer, who is rumored to be the babymama of actor Odunlade Adekola, welcomed her second child, a baby boy recently.

The news was revealed by fellow actor Bimbo Oshin, who wrote on IG to congratulate her.

Oshin wrote;

“Mama na cute boy 👏👏👏👏🎶🎶🎵🎶Congratulations darling @bukola_adeeyo on the arrival of your little Prince. . . Olorun a wo Olorun a dasi fun wa lagbara olorun❤❤❤❤💋💋💋”

Congratulations to her.