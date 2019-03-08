Entertainment

Stay in your lane! – Funke Akindele-Bello advises celebrities living fake lives

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello via her Instagram account has shared her thoughts on celebrities living faes lives.

According to the new mom, everyone needs to wait for their time and not lead fake lives.

In her words;

Stay in your lane. Keep up with your hustle!! Yes, you can admire their achievement but don’t envy! Wait for your time Don’t try so hard to be like them cause we all have different destinies. Also, don’t forget that most people na to show off they make them hay. So be you and don’t copy copy!!!

 

 

You may also like

I will teach all these rich folks how to treat people – Davido goes on car buying spree

Davido Goes On A Car Buying Spree – See Who Gets First

I pay male prostitutes to f**k me well – Afia Schwarzenegger

Emmanuel Adebayor blasts Nigerian lady who called him useless

Mompha pens sweet birthday message for daughter as she turns a year older (photo)

Yul Edochie celebrates his father Pete Edochie as he turns 72

Daddy Freeze shares receipts of Hushpuppis new cars

Nollywood actor Tony Anyasodor is dead!

COCA-COLA REFRESHES FOOTBALL WITH EPL PARTNERSHIP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *