Stay in your lane! – Funke Akindele-Bello advises celebrities living fake lives

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello via her Instagram account has shared her thoughts on celebrities living faes lives.

According to the new mom, everyone needs to wait for their time and not lead fake lives.

In her words;

Stay in your lane. Keep up with your hustle!! Yes, you can admire their achievement but don’t envy! Wait for your time Don’t try so hard to be like them cause we all have different destinies. Also, don’t forget that most people na to show off they make them hay. So be you and don’t copy copy!!!