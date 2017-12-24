“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

Recall, Big Shaq was in Nigeria a few days back, as the international headliner for Rhythm Unplugged concert at Eko Hotels and Suites.

He got to meet with different celebrities one of which was Toke Makinwa.

It seems, the meeting with the media personality and best selling author may have gotten her a backlash from fans.

After Toke admitted she was excited meeting with the ‘Mans Not Hot‘ crooner, Michael Dapaah, aka Big Shaq, she went as far as confessing that, she almost slept with the international act.

Fans of course, reacted to the video-post which was published on Instagram. Many insulted and called her several derogatory names. Words like, ‘slut, LovePeddler, prostitute, olosho’ seemed to have been the most popular in the comment section of that post.

One fan, in her own words said;

“You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys.”

Toke has been getting a lot of backlash after her love affair with Festus Fadeyi was shared by the billionaire’s kids. But, as usual, I trust that Toke will remain unbothered.

-Gistreel