Davido performs “FIA” with Wizkid @ #WizkidTheConcert… Hugs each other on stage….

It was a much expected reunion last night at #WizkidTheConcert when Starboy Wizkid introduced his supposed arch-rival Davido and they performed FIA together.

Staboy, Wizkid joined Davido to perform “Fia” at the concert which took place December 24 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

We would recall that Davido, while receiving his award at The Future Awards Africa 2017, had said that he is not fighting anyone in the industry as many believe.

Also in an Interview with Sunday Scoop, Wizzy, as he is fondly called made it known he does not see Davido as a rival as his attention is placed on making good music.

In his words;

“I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, and I believe that the sky is wide enough for all to fly. This year has been very great for me and I am thankful to God and all my fans. I have been very busy and it has been a roller-coaster for me. I don’t take it for granted, and I will always put my best into all that I do. It is about showcasing Nigeria to the world in the proper light, and I am glad that there is now more focus on African music. There are indeed a lot of talents out here.”

Watch the video below;

Wizkid and Davido performing "FIA"… Davido performs "FIA" with Wizkid @ #WizkidTheConcert Posted by GistReel.Com on Sunday, December 24, 2017

source: Gistreel