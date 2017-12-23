‘Men always surround me because of my bum’ – Actress Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, in a new interview revealed what attracts men to her. According to the actress who wondered if having a big a*s or a killer figure is a problem, it has not been easy dealing with the advances she’s been getting.

She told Saturday Beats;

“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.

On if she will opt for bum reduction, she said;

“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”

She then admitted she is in a relationship;