By Olayinka EntertainmentDecember 24, 2017 Photos from Idoma international carnival 2017 Below are photos from the Idoma international carnival, in Benue state. source: Theinfong Click Here To Watch The FUNNIEST NIGERIAN VIDEOS Free! Click and Subscribe. Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Olayinka Latest Posts By Olayinka Reekado Banks Apologizes After Yesterday’s Rude To Comment To A Fan On Twitter Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recovers Her Missing Apple iPhone We Can’t Get Enough Of Joseph And Adaeze Yobo’s Cute Christmas Family Photos Previous article“You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys” – Fan blast Toke Makinwa over Big Shaq Next articleI’m sure my kids have a nickname for me but I don’t know it — Paul Play You may also like Jonah Hill’s brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies at age 40 Check out Iyabo Ojo’s stunning outfit to her 40th birthday #FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments Major Hotness! Beyonce showcases her flawless legs and curves in new photos 90s rapper, DJ, Pam the Funkstress has died Man caught giving head to his wife in Traffic while they had their baby in the car (18+ Video) ”I suffered domestic violence in my previous marriage” singer Gloria Doyle says Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back! Miss America CEO and Board Chair resigns amid email scandal Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website