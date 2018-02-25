Checkout this Expensive Dress Actress Omotola Wore On Her Birthday (Photos)

The actress reeks of class, beauty and almost perfection as beautiful photos of the expensive dress she rocked on her birthday have emerged with social media users talking about it.

The details of the price on the dress is presently unknown but rumours have it that it is certainly not cheap and might cost several thousands of naira.

According to reports gathered, Omotola fondly regarded as Omo Sexy expended millions of naira on her birthday which was graced by dignitaries all over Nigeria.

See more photos:

source: Gistreel