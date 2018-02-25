Drunk Driver Urinates On Himself, Dozes Off After Car Accident In Lagos (Photos)

After a road accident which happened in the commercial capital of Nigeria, a driver adjusted his seat, urinated on himself and zoomed off to the dream land.

The drunk driver in question

The Rapid Response Squad has shared shocking images showing what happens to drivers and road users after alcohol consumption in a bid to reduce the rate of road accidents.

The unit shared the pictures in order to urge citizens to be careful when enjoying themselves and driving due, to increase in the numbers of accidents on Friday and Saturday nights and early mornings.

Few weeks ago, two friends who were driving through Awolowo in Front of Alausa Secretariat, very early on Saturday from Fela Shrine had an accident. Their vehicle left its lane, crossed the median to the other lane only to be stopped by kerb.

While the driver after the accident adjusted his seat and slept off, his friend in the passenger’s seat tried to escape the scene. He was chased and arrested by RRS officers stationed close to the accident point.

Also, few months ago, three RRS officers on night patrol on a Friday were put in near death circumstance by a drunken driver coming from 3rd Mainland Bridge just after Ogudu. They survived with several permanent scars but their vehicle was outright wreckage.

Recently, Tade, drunk and driving on 3rd Mainland Bridge had to be guided to a stop by RRS riders on night patrol who sensed danger with the manner the vehicle was swerving and hugging the road.

Already, he had badly damaged a Nissan car and didn’t stop. One of the riders, had to drive the vehicle to RRS Headquarters in Alausa, where Tade was brought out of his Lexus 300 completely drunk and not responding to questions. His wife was contacted as she came late in the night to drive him home.